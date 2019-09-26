The failure to earn a fifth consecutive playoff berth sank in for many Cubs after their 4-2 loss to the Pirates on Wednesday night extended their season-high losing streak to eight games.
Moments before the second of two wild pitches by reliever David Phelps snapped a 2-2 tie in the eighth inning, the Cubs saw the news on PNC Park’s out-of-town scoreboard that posted the Brewers’ 9-2 win over the Reds with these words: “Cubs eliminated from postseason contention.”
“Anytime you don’t go to the postseason, it’s definitely a stinging feeling,” said pitcher Jon Lester, who won’t go to the postseason for the first time since 2012. “It hasn’t happened too often for me. It’s a weird feeling. But we, as a group, just flat out didn’t get it done this last month.
“Other teams did. Other teams played better than us. It sucks. It sucks going forward.”
And it’s reality. The Brewers (88-70) zoomed past the Cubs by winning five of seven meetings in September. The Cubs (82-76) were only two games out of first place in the National League Central on Sept. 16, only to be swept by the Cardinals (90-69) in a four-game series last weekend at Wrigley Field.
“There are teams like us tucking our tails between our legs and going home, and teams like the Brewers and Cardinals that are moving on,” Lester said.
It’s not much of a consolation prize if the Cubs can prevent the Cardinals from clinching the division title this weekend at Busch Stadium.
“There’s always something to play for, if for your own integrity,” manager Joe Maddon said. “it’s really a non-fun way to conclude a season.”
Maddon dismissed the notion of playing a spoiler role.
“I hate having to be motivated through payback,” Maddon said. “I would never want that to be my motivation. That’s normally the motivation of the second-tier group. I want us to play hard, play it right.”
Right fielder Nicholas Castellanos, who was acquired in a July 31 trade from the Tigers and talked repeatedly about his desire to play in the postseason for the first time since 2014, was despondent.
“No way around it, it sucks,” Castellanos said.
When asked what went wrong, Castellanos replied: “We didn’t win enough baseball games. We just didn’t. Whatever the reason is the reason. The bottom line is we didn’t win enough.”
Castellanos invigorated the offense after his arrival but took some blame for the Cubs falling short.
“The point is I wanted to play in the playoffs, so I’m just going to look at myself,” he said. “ That’s just the way I am.”
The Cubs, who are 7 for their last 52 with runners in scoring position, failed to capitalize on chances in the fifth and eighth.
“Another frustrating loss,” said Maddon, also referring to the three walks and two wild pitches in the eighth.
Lester declined to play the role of executive, preferring to let President Theo Epstein and the Ricketts family make the moves.
“I’m sure there will be some input from players,” Lester said. “Nobody can predict the future and what they’re thinking and what they want to do. We’ll wait and see what happens.”
The Cubs’ losing streak equals their longest since 2012. They also fell to 20-38 in road night games.
“If we knew what was off, we would have fixed it a long time ago,” Lester said. “Our division is a tough division with a lot of good teams."