In manager Joe Maddon's estimation, the postseason arrived before the regular season ends Sunday.
That prompted Maddon to hold his annual pre-playoff meeting before Thursday night's game against the Pirates, and the Cubs played with urgency in forging a 3-0 victory.
The Cubs now hold a one-game lead over the Brewers in the National League Central with three games to play. Any combination of three Cubs victories and Brewers losses will give the Cubs (93-66) their third consecutive division title. But they will have to beat the visiting Cardinals (87-72), who are battling for a wild-card berth, in their final series of the season. The Brewers (92-67) open a three-game set against the Tigers at Miller Park.
"We made the playoffs, and nobody is satisfied with (just) that," said Jon Lester, who relied on guile to pitch six scoreless innings. "It's not an arrogance. We kind of expect to win the division. It's not a knock on the other teams in our division. This is one of our goals, and hopefully that comes to fruition this weekend, and we'll celebrate then.
"But to be in the playoffs four straight years is awesome.""We know the challenge is there," Lester said. "I don't expect any blowouts."
In his pre-game meeting, Maddon emphasized positive thoughts and the need to win the division. Finishing the regular season tied with the Brewers would force a tiebreaker Monday at Wrigley Field to determine the division champion (and the privilege of resting at home until the NL Division Series starts Oct. 4), with the loser playing Tuesday in the NL wild-card game.
Lester made his 32nd start for the fourth consecutive season with the Cubs, and he weaved his way out of trouble during a 27-pitch first inning while retiring the final seven batters he faced in a 108-pitch outing.
"He showed his mettle," Maddon said. "That's who he is. He doesn't cave in."
Lester walked four but pitched efficiently in needing only 22 pitches in his final two innings. Lester would be lined up to pitch the NL wild-card game if the Cubs don't win the division title.
"These are the blue-collar wins that are nice sometimes," said Lester, who finished the month of September with a 4-1 record and 1.52 ERA.
Lester was preparing for his start while Maddon conducted his meeting.
"(Maddon) talked about how we play the game, and we went out there and did it," said rookie David Bote, whose two run triple in the second provided all the offense the Cubs needed. He was playing third base in place of Kris Bryant, who could return Friday after missing two games because of a left hand bruise.
Bote is batting .323 (20-for-62) with four doubles, two triples and three home runs with two outs this season and 21 of his 32 RBIs have occurred with two outs.
"From the moment he arrived, he hasn't been overwhelmed by anything," Maddon said of the rookie.
The Cubs missed a chance to expand their lead significantly in the fourth when Willson Contreras swung and missed a pitch on a hit-and-run play that resulted in Ian Happ getting thrown out at second for the first out, and Contreras was thrown out at home plate by 10 feet after trying to score on a Lester single.
Lester barely scored on a Daniel Murphy single for an insurance run.
"See that running form around third?" Lester quipped.
The Cubs also were pleased after Steve Cishek, Carl Edwards Jr. and Jesse Chavez combined to throw three scoreless innings to secure the victory.