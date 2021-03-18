Craig Counsell chooses Brandon Woodruff as Brewers' Opening Day starter

That game, which came three months after the season originally was scheduled to begin, was played without fans. The Brewers open this season at home with approximately 12,000 fans, thanks to approval from the City of Milwaukee to allow up to 25% capacity to start the season.

"It makes a difference," Woodruff said. "It was still a special day (last year), definitely a unique one that I can always look back on, but I'm definitely excited to get back home and get going."

Woodruff has a 4.50 ERA through two Cactus League appearances but felt he turned a corner after making a few adjustments while pitching in an intrasquad scrimmage Wednesday during the team's off-day.

"Yesterday was a huge step for me," Woodruff said. "I had it working all day, so that's definitely a positive sign."

Burnes will take the mound for Milwaukee's second game, April 3 against the Twins. Counsell has yet to make any decisions beyond that, but Adrian Houser, Brett Anderson and either Josh Lindblom or Freddy Peralta would follow Woodruff and Burnes if the schedule being used in Cactus League games carries over to the regular season.