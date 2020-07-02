COVID-19 shutdown enabled injured Brewers players to heal

Since taking the Brewers’ helm in May 2015, Counsell has made “staying connected” the foundation of his managerial philosophy. The result has been an incredibly tight-knit group of players that have come together as a unit and produced some of the most successful and enjoyable seasons in franchise history.

On the surface, the restrictions and precautions being implemented might impede that kind of connectivity but Counsell thinks it actually might help those efforts in the long run.

“It’s a little bit of a dichotomy because COVID is telling us to stay apart but actually the fact that we all have to do this together will actually bring us together,” he said. “Ultimately, it’s going to create connections.”

For now, the Brewers have a plan but Counsell knows that plans can, and in this case, will change quickly and often. So along with all the other precautions being taken, being able to adapt on a moment’s notice will be just as essential as anything during the adjustment to this new kind of normal.

“The key to this year is to be flexible and be ready to change and to be ready to scribble everything off that you’ve already started and start over,” Counsell said. “That’s happened a couple times in the last couple days already.

“We’ve got a good start on it.”