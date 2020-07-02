COVID-19 shutdown enabled injured Brewers players to heal

MILWAUKEE — If there is a bright side to the three-month COVID-19 shutdown it’s that the Milwaukee Brewers will be as close to fully healthy as possible when they gather this weekend to open Spring Training 2.0 at Miller Park.
When the Brewers gathered in Phoenix to start spring training in February, reliever Corey Knebel was still recovering from Tommy John surgery that kept him from pitching last season and wasn’t expected back until sometime in May, and infielder Luis Urias was sidelined after suffering a fractured wrist while playing winter ball.
Pitcher Eric Lauer was shelved with a left shoulder impingement just before camp was suspended and appeared destined to start the season on the injured list.
But thanks to the hiatus, all three are expected to be at full strength when the team holds its first full-squad workout on Saturday.
“We’re in good shape right now,” manager Craig Counsell said. “We’re starting in a healthy spot.”
Keeping it that way will be no small task.
The usual six-week spring training is designed primarily for pitchers — more specifically, starting pitchers — who need that time to build up their arm strength and pitch counts for a season-long workload. Most were nearing regular-season form when baseball pressed the pause button on March 12 and when it became clear that a restart was months away, most pitchers went into offseason mode, focusing more on maintenance than getting into game shape.
Now, they’ll have all of three weeks to get back into form and while they’ll only need to prepare for a 60-game sprint as opposed to the usual 162-game marathon, an abbreviated camp has the potential to lead to injury down the road.
Expanded rosters to start the season will help mitigate that risk, so will the addition of the designated hitter in National League play, which will cut down the risk of pitchers getting hurt on the base paths while also providing a way to monitor position players’ workloads.
Injuries, though, are hardly the biggest obstacle facing the Brewers and baseball as a whole as the game starts its reboot.
The COVID-19 pandemic still is an overwhelming obstacle and has the potential to bring things to a halt again. And even with a 100-page health and safety manual, stringent testing procedures and extreme precautionary measures, the reality is at some point, somebody in the clubhouse will test positive for the virus.
Preventing an outbreak will require a collective effort, Counsell said. It’s something he’s stressed to players in individual conversations over the past few days and weeks. It’s something he’ll address again when they finally reconvene as a group for the first time. And it’s a message he’ll continue to spread as the season develops.
“We all have to understand what can happen,” Counsell said. “If there’s a number of positive tests, it’s not going to work. So, we have to all do this together.”
Since taking the Brewers’ helm in May 2015, Counsell has made “staying connected” the foundation of his managerial philosophy. The result has been an incredibly tight-knit group of players that have come together as a unit and produced some of the most successful and enjoyable seasons in franchise history.
On the surface, the restrictions and precautions being implemented might impede that kind of connectivity but Counsell thinks it actually might help those efforts in the long run.
“It’s a little bit of a dichotomy because COVID is telling us to stay apart but actually the fact that we all have to do this together will actually bring us together,” he said. “Ultimately, it’s going to create connections.”
For now, the Brewers have a plan but Counsell knows that plans can, and in this case, will change quickly and often. So along with all the other precautions being taken, being able to adapt on a moment’s notice will be just as essential as anything during the adjustment to this new kind of normal.
“The key to this year is to be flexible and be ready to change and to be ready to scribble everything off that you’ve already started and start over,” Counsell said. “That’s happened a couple times in the last couple days already.
“We’ve got a good start on it.”
