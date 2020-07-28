Coronavirus outbreak 'disturbing' and 'unsettling' to Brewers' Ryan Braun

MILWAUKEE — With the Miami Marlins' coronavirus outbreak threatening to derail Major League Baseball's attempt at a 2020 season, players around the league are keeping a watchful eye while trying to balance their jobs and personal concerns.
Even for the Milwaukee Brewers, who have managed to avoid a single positive test since the season began and have avoided some of the testing problems that have plagued other teams, the reality is hard to ignore.
"It's disturbing and unsettling," veteran outfielder Ryan Braun said during a video conference with reporters Tuesday afternoon before the Brewers faced the Pirates in Pittsburgh. "It's a reminder of just how precarious the situation is that we're in."
That situation is trying to play professional baseball in the face of a global pandemic that has shown little signs of slowing any time soon. While many people face some sort of stay-at-home order and are urged to avoid any travel that isn't essential, MLB players, coaches and staff are traveling the country on airplanes and buses, staying in hotels and utilizing different facilities.
To protect teams, MLB and its players' union devised a 113-page health and safety manual but as the Marlins, whose season is on hold for at least a week after 17 positive tests, have proven, even the best plans can't create complete protection from the virus.
"I know for me personally I don't feel comfortable with where we're at right now," Braun said.
Players were given the choice to opt out of playing if they didn't feel comfortable. Some of the game's bigger names, including Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman, Dodgers pitcher David Price, Rockies outfielder Ian Desmond and Giants catcher Buster Posey, did so before the season began.
Braun, whose wife, Larissa, gave birth to the couple's third child in June, said he had discussed the possibility of sitting out the season but decided instead to take a day-by-day approach.
He's sticking with that plan for now, but the recent developments are hard to push out of his mind, especially when his family is waiting for him back home.
"We're constantly assessing the situation," Braun said. "It's not easy for any of us to think that we'll be flying home back to our families tomorrow night but we won't get the test results from today or tomorrow's test for a couple days.
"There's there's a real level of fear and anxiety for all of us, especially all of us that have children, anybody who may have underlying health conditions, anybody who has an older parents or for coaches and everybody else so it's definitely not easy. It's something I think that we're all struggling with to an extent and it makes it really difficult to concentrate on baseball."
Manager Craig Counsell knows his players are trying to balance the pressures of their job with worries about their health, and that of their families, friends and loved ones. Communication, he said, is the key to getting through the uncertainty and doing so as safely as possible.
"We're trying to be empathetic with that there's a little more on players' plates plates right now to think about," Counsell said. "That's been very clear and there's been there's definitely been conversations about that."
That includes conversations about opting out. Since taking over as manager in May 2015, Counsell has put an emphasis on being a good teammate, staying connected and putting the team ahead of the individual. Players have bought into that philosophy, which has been tested by the emphasis on social-distancing brought about by the pandemic. But Counsell is confident players will support the decision of anyone who decides it to be in their best interest to sit out the remainder of the season.
"We all come at this situation a little differently," Counsell said. "We have to realize that we have different concerns it, different fears about it. Some of us are more at risk than others ... some of us have family situations that are more challenging than others. "It's important that we respect that."
New rule, new experience
The Brewers got their first taste of one baseball's most controversial new rules, which puts a runner at second base to start each extra inning.
It worked out in the Brewers' favor Monday night against the Pirates, as Eric Sogard's RBI double gave Milwaukee a 6-5 lead and reliever David Phelps closed out the 11-inning victory with back-to-back strikeouts.
"I like the rule," Counsell said. "I think it creates action in the game, which I like and which the game needs."
There are drawbacks, especially for pitchers who face the prospect of losing a game through no fault of their own. On Monday, Phelps opened the bottom of the 11th by getting Josh Bell to ground out to first but still had to deal with the tying run moving up to third base.
"It's going to take a lot of getting used to," Counsell said. "I can see why guys are upset with the rule so far because you can go out there, not give up a hit but give up a run and it's a lost ballgame. You kind of have to be perfect to the first guy."
Waiting game
With a need to keep socially distant during a 1-hour, 34-minute rain delay Monday, Brewers pitchers Brandon Woodruff, Brent Suter and Josh Lindblom took advantage of an empty stadium and waited out the storm on the PNC Park concourse.
"(We) set up the concourse for a good 45 minutes," Woodruff said. "Most of our time was occupied just sitting there talking about anything under the sun."
Counsell said the situation helped his team figure out how to make the best use of the space available to them for the remainder of the series, as well as a return trip later this season.
"That's just another part of how this works," Counsell said. "You've got to figure out where you can go, and today I feel like we're really spread out in a good way."
Anderson to start home opener
Barring any last-minute setbacks, left-hander Brett Anderson is scheduled to start for the Brewers on Friday when they host the Cardinals at Miller Park.
Anderson was placed on the injured list with a blister on his left index finger ahead of the season opener and has been working out at the team's alternate training facility in Appleton.
The rest of the Brewers' rotation will get a bit of a break thanks to the off day Thursday and Anderson's start Friday, something that will come in handy as the team opens a stretch of 17 straight games with just one day off before playing another 16 in a row.
"We're in a good spot," Counsell said. "I feel like everybody's going in the right direction but I do still feel like we're in a building mode with these guys and that's fine. I think we're really close to where we need to be and still building them and the reports from their recovery have been positive."
Up next
Woodruff will make his second start of the season when the Brewers wrap up their first road trip of the season Wednesday night in Pittsburgh.
Woodruff took the loss on Opening Day despite holding the Chicago Cubs to two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out five over five innings. He's 2-1 with a 5.02 ERA in seven career appearances (five starts) against the Pirates, who hand the ball to right-hander Joe Musgrove (0-1, 4.76 ERA).
