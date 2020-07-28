Coronavirus outbreak 'disturbing' and 'unsettling' to Brewers' Ryan Braun

Manager Craig Counsell knows his players are trying to balance the pressures of their job with worries about their health, and that of their families, friends and loved ones. Communication, he said, is the key to getting through the uncertainty and doing so as safely as possible.

"We're trying to be empathetic with that there's a little more on players' plates plates right now to think about," Counsell said. "That's been very clear and there's been there's definitely been conversations about that."

That includes conversations about opting out. Since taking over as manager in May 2015, Counsell has put an emphasis on being a good teammate, staying connected and putting the team ahead of the individual. Players have bought into that philosophy, which has been tested by the emphasis on social-distancing brought about by the pandemic. But Counsell is confident players will support the decision of anyone who decides it to be in their best interest to sit out the remainder of the season.

"We all come at this situation a little differently," Counsell said. "We have to realize that we have different concerns it, different fears about it. Some of us are more at risk than others ... some of us have family situations that are more challenging than others. "It's important that we respect that."