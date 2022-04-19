Corbin Burnes throws seven impressive innings, Brewers beat Pirates again

MILWAUKEE — Corbin Burnes struck out 10 and allowed two runs in seven innings to earn his first win of the season as the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-2 on Tuesday night at American Family Field.

The Brewers won their third straight despite getting held to a season-low three hits. The Pirates had a season-low four hits.

Rowdy Tellez and Hunter Renfroe homered for the Brewers. Daniel Vogelbach and Josh VanMeter had solo shots for the Pirates.

Burnes (1-0) gave up four hits and didn’t walk anybody. The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner held the Pirates scoreless through five innings before giving up homers to Vogelbach in the sixth and VanMeter in the seventh.

In his last two starts, Burnes has allowed just seven hits and two runs over 14 innings.

After reliever Devin Williams retired the side in order in the eighth, Josh Hader did the same in the ninth to earn his fifth save in as many opportunities.

The Brewers mustered only two hits against Pirates starter JT Brubaker, but both came during a four-run outburst in the second inning. Milwaukee capitalized on two walks and an error in that inning.

After Andrew McCutchen drew a leadoff walk, Tellez got ahead in the count 2-0 and drove an 88 mph slider into the second deck of the right-field stands.

Two outs later, Lorenzo Cain reached first on a grounder to shortstop Kevin Newman, whose throw to first pulled Yoshi Tsutsugo off the bag. Victor Caratini walked to keep the inning going, then Kolten Wong hit a blooper down the line in shallow right for a two-run double.

Brubaker (0-2) settled down from there and retired the last 10 batters he faced. Two of the four runs he allowed were unearned.

After the Pirates cut the lead to 4-2 on the homers to center by Vogelbach and VanMeter, Renfroe led off the bottom of the seventh by sending a 1-1 pitch from Roansy Contreras into the second deck of the left-field stands.

The homer was Renfroe’s first with the Brewers. He had 31 homers and 96 RBIs for the Boston Red Sox last season before getting traded to Milwaukee.

From the infirmary

Brewers manager Craig Counsell said third baseman Luis Urías will play an extended spring training game Thursday in Arizona. If all goes well, Urías will begin a rehab assignment with one of the club’s minor league affiliates.

Urías hasn’t played yet this season due to a quadriceps injury.

Up next

The three-game series concludes Wednesday afternoon with a matchup of right-handers as Mitch Keller (0-2, 9.39 ERA) starts for the Pirates and Brandon Woodruff (1-1, 7.27) pitches for the Brewers.