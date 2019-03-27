Try 3 months for $3
Corbin Burnes 2018, AP generic file photo

Corbin Burnes, 24, was 7-0 with 35 strikeouts in 38 innings for the Brewers during the 2018 regular season. In the postseason, he was 1-0 with 11 strikeouts in nine innings.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES

Milwaukee right-hander Corbin Burnes allowed two hits and struck out 5 in 3⅔ scoreless innings in the Brewers’ 2-0 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday in Montreal.

The Brewers managed just five singles. 

