Corbin Burnes strikes out 12 as Brewers sweep Reds

CINCINNATI — Back from the All-Star Game, Corbin Burnes looked more like an All-Star.

Burnes returned to form, pitching sharply into the ninth inning Sunday as the Milwaukee Brewers cruised to an 8-0 win and finished a three-game sweep of the Cincinnati Reds.

The NL Central-leading Brewers won four of the seven games against Cincinnati spanning the All-Star break.

“To get our lead in the division up to seven games is huge, knowing we've only got three more against them (this season),” Burnes said. “We’ve got to keep playing good baseball. We've got a couple off days here this week, so we can keep everyone fresh and keep everyone feeling good going into August.”

Burnes (5-4) dominated in his first outing since he was the losing pitcher for the National League in Tuesday's All-Star Game, when he went two innings and gave up two runs, including a 468-foot homer by Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Burnes struck out 12 while allowing five hits and a walk in 8⅓ innings Sunday, lowering his ERA to 2.16. He didn’t allow a runner past first base until Cincinnati loaded the bases with one out in the ninth on two singles and an error.

Reliever Angel Perdomo came on to strike out Eugenio Suárez and Kyle Farmer to preserve the shutout.