Corbin Burnes strikes out 10 straight batters to tie major league record, lead Brewers past Cubs

CHICAGO — Corbin Burnes knew he was locked in Wednesday night. The right-hander had no idea just how special his effort was until someone told him.
Burnes struck out 10 straight batters, tying the major league record and leading the Milwaukee Brewers past the Chicago Cubs 10-0 at Wrigley Field.
A first-time All-Star this year, Burnes finished with a career-high 15 strikeouts in eight innings on a steamy night.
All 10 of Burnes’ strikeouts during his streak came on a swinging strike three.
Burnes said he didn’t know he was nearing the record.
“I had no clue,” Burnes said. “I just felt I was on it.
“It takes a lot of swings and misses by the hitters. We tried to stay in positive counts and work ahead. It’s fun to pitch a game like that.”
The 26-year-old Burnes tied the mark set by Hall of Famer Tom Seaver of the New York Mets when he fanned 10 straight against San Diego in 1970. Philadelphia ace Aaron Nola matched the record by striking out 10 Mets in a row on June 25.
Burnes struck out the side in the second, third and fourth innings to set a Brewers team record at nine straight. Burnes then fanned Frank Schwindel to open the fifth before the next hitter, Matt Duffy, singled sharply on the first pitch for Chicago’s second hit.
Burnes (7-4) allowed four hits, walked none and won his fifth straight decision.
“We knew they were going to be swinging early,” said Burnes, who threw 74 of 99 pitches for strikes. “We adjusted a little bit. Instead of being in the middle, we said let’s go to the edges.”
Catcher Omar Narváez homered, got three hits and drove in four runs as the NL Central leaders won their third in a row and improved to a major-league best 37-19 on the road.
Narváez and Burnes followed a straightforward plan.
“Honestly, I just didn’t know how many strikeouts we were getting,” Narváez said. “Like I said, just get strike one and finish it it. I was trying to call the game as simple as possible.”
The Cubs lost their seventh straight and have dropped 13 of 15.
Burnes allowed a sharp single to the first hitter he faced, Rafael Ortega, then retired 12 in a row before Duffy’s hit.
“The first four innings were as good as anyone has pitched in a game,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “Like not just this year, but for a long time. It was fun to watch.”
After Duffy’s single, Burnes retired another 10 in a row before David Bote’s infield single in the eighth.
Leadoff man Kolten Wong doubled twice during a seven-run first inning against Jake Arrieta (5-11).
Arrieta lost his seventh straight decision, allowing eight runs on 11 hits in four innings. Since his last win on May 25, the 2015 Cy Young Award winner has a 9.92 ERA in 11 starts.
The Brewers sprayed the ball around the field for eight hits in the first.
“They found a hole whether it was in in the infield or outfield,” Arrieta said. “Not a lot of the balls were hit hard and with Corbin on the mound, a couple of runs is all they’re going to need.”
Brewers right fielder Avisaíl Garcia exited with a bruised left hand in the first after he swung at an inside pitch and the ball struck him. He’s day-to-day, Counsell said.
Taylor replaced Garcia at the plate. Taylor lined a single to right to drive in Milwaukee’s fourth run.
From the infirmary
Brewers reliever John Curtiss has gone on the injured list with a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow less than two weeks after the team acquired him.
Counsell said Wednesday that Curtiss is getting some second opinions before determining how to proceed. Curtiss exited the second game of the Brewers' doubleheader sweep of the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday due to elbow trouble.
The NL Central leaders got the 28-year-old Curtiss in a July 30 trade that sent minor league catcher Payton Henry to the Miami Marlins. Curtiss went 0-0 with a 12.46 ERA in six games with Milwaukee after going 3-1 with a 2.48 ERA in 35 games with Miami.
"We traded for him with the idea of him pitching important innings and now that's not going to happen, so we'll have to amend that," Counsell said.
The Brewers also placed reliever Ángel Perdomo on the injured list with a lower back strain, but other players are returning to boost a bullpen that had been decimated the last couple of weeks due to COVID-19.
All-Star closer Josh Hader is expected to return from the COVID-19 injured list on Thursday. Hunter Strickland and Jake Cousins have come back from the COVID-19 injured list over the last couple of days.
The Brewers also have activated Justin Topa from the 60-day injured list. Topa hasn't pitched at all for Milwaukee this season due to an elbow injury.
Counsell said the Brewers would have to be cautious in how they use Topa, who had been pitching on a minor league rehabilitation assignment.
Milwaukee also recalled left-hander Hoby Milner from Class AAA Nashville and returned left-hander Aaron Ashby to the Sounds.
Up next
Brewers right-hander Brandon Woodruff (7-6, 2.23) is scheduled to face Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks (13-4, 3.68) in the series finale on Thursday afternoon. Hendricks has won 11 straight decisions.
A new era: Miller Park name change sinks in as American Family Field signage erected
How much for the sign? https://t.co/Cxc3y0cJJe— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 27, 2021
This is what I envision when I think about bringing the Miller Park sign home... pic.twitter.com/XoMElU6FOj— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 27, 2021
For those who say- "It will always be Miller Park to me."— Mike Heller (@HellerSports) January 27, 2021
Remember...Miller Park was a paid sponsorship name.
Lambeau Field is an unpaid name.
Camp Randall is an unpaid name.
The FieldHouse was an unpaid name.
I'm good with American Family Field#Brewers https://t.co/3Tx1ajaGcc
Somebody asked me how I felt about the Miller Park name change ... pic.twitter.com/6kuyHfgvno— Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) January 27, 2021
I was wondering way their plan was with all the stuff, like every cup holder has a Miller park sticker, I think it would be extremely tacky to just place a sticker over top of it, im building a bar for my garage this summer I’d like about 6 of those— Just Jeff (@Crew8235) January 27, 2021
It looks cool but I’m still calling it Miller Park— Kyle Hoffenbecker (@KHoffenbecker) January 27, 2021
So what happens to the Miller Park signage? It better not go to a dump. pic.twitter.com/xZXZ2K7hNT— Joe Zenzola (@RadioJoeSports) January 27, 2021
This is going to take some getting used to...🥲#AmericanFamilyField #MillerPark https://t.co/Q4eSuZa0SG pic.twitter.com/s7I4nN3a69— 97.3 The Game (@TheGameMKE) January 27, 2021
I had a visceral reaction to this.— Jennifer Griswold (@griswoldkmtv) January 27, 2021
I went to the first game at Miller Park (exhibition game not opening day). They played the Space Odyssey theme song to show how the roof opened/closed.
I've apparently hit the "change-is-hard" phase of life that requires me to share memories. https://t.co/n1PA1LnaH3
I get it, but Miller Park is so much more fun to say.— Tavi (@szn_baseball) January 27, 2021
Side note: eating at the Restaurant To Be Named Later has been added to my baseball bucket list. https://t.co/fPCOIDYvjl
Ahh nice to see the "it'll always be Miller Park to me" crowd is out in full force today... Fun— Jake Schwall (@jake_schwall) January 27, 2021
I slept in a Walmart parking lot for Milwaukee warped tour near Miller Park and being able to see it in the morning was something I’ll remember forever. https://t.co/y9FE8nD4kh— Adrián C (@JackieLegs13) January 27, 2021
I like it. It doesn't top Miller Park, but I understand why the change was made & I'm on board with it. #RollWithTheNew— Jeff Hinnendael (@J_Hinnendael) January 27, 2021
Miller Park made so much sense for the Brewers. This feels like a theme park more than a ballpark https://t.co/4q3CaIQHIn— MiLB Tonight (@MilbTonight) January 27, 2021