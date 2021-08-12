Corbin Burnes strikes out 10 straight batters to tie major league record, lead Brewers past Cubs

Leadoff man Kolten Wong doubled twice during a seven-run first inning against Jake Arrieta (5-11).

Arrieta lost his seventh straight decision, allowing eight runs on 11 hits in four innings. Since his last win on May 25, the 2015 Cy Young Award winner has a 9.92 ERA in 11 starts.

The Brewers sprayed the ball around the field for eight hits in the first.

“They found a hole whether it was in in the infield or outfield,” Arrieta said. “Not a lot of the balls were hit hard and with Corbin on the mound, a couple of runs is all they’re going to need.”

Brewers right fielder Avisaíl Garcia exited with a bruised left hand in the first after he swung at an inside pitch and the ball struck him. He’s day-to-day, Counsell said.

Taylor replaced Garcia at the plate. Taylor lined a single to right to drive in Milwaukee’s fourth run.

From the infirmary

Brewers reliever John Curtiss has gone on the injured list with a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow less than two weeks after the team acquired him.