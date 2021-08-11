Corbin Burnes strikes out 10 consecutive batters to tie major league record, lead Brewers past Cubs

After Duffy’s single, Burnes retired another 10 in a row before David Bote’s infield single in the eighth.

Leadoff man Kolten Wong doubled twice during a seven-run first inning against Jake Arrieta (5-11).

Arrieta lost his seventh straight decision, allowing eight runs in on 11 hits in four innings. Since his last win on May 25, the 2015 Cy Young Award winner has a 9.92 ERA in 11 starts.

Brewers right fielder Avasaíl Garcia exited with a bruised left hand in the first after he swung at an inside pitch and the ball struck him.

Taylor replaced Garcia at the plate. Taylor lined a single to right to drive in Milwaukee’s fourth run.

From the infirmary

The Brewers placed right-hander John Curtiss on the 10-day IL with a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.

Curtiss, acquired from Miami at the trade deadline, was hurt in the second game of Tuesday’s doubleheader sweep in Chicago and may be out for the season. The 28-year-old righty was roughed up in his first game with Milwaukee, but since had allowed just one earned run in five outings.