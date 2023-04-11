PHOENIX — Willy Adames broke up Merrill Kelly's no-hit bid in the seventh inning by smashing a solo homer to center field, Corbin Burnes threw eight scoreless innings and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-1 on Tuesday night.

Kelly and Burnes were locked in a scoreless pitcher's duel for the first six innings. Adames broke through when he led off the seventh by belting a 91 mph sinker high off the center field batter's eye above the 407-foot sign.

The Diamondbacks had their four-game winning streak snapped.

After Adames' homer, Kelly (0-2) walked the next two batters before being pulled for reliever Miguel Castro, who allowed both of those runners to score. Kelly was charged with three runs over six-plus innings, striking out seven and walking four.

The Brewers ended up scoring five runs in the seventh. Mike Brosseau's two-out, two-run double off Castro made it 5-0.

Rowdy Tellez homered in the eighth and Brosseau hit another solo shot in the ninth.

Burnes (1-1) — the 2021 NL Cy Young Award winner — had two mediocre starts to begin the season but was excellent against the D-backs. The hard-throwing righty gave up three hits and struck out eight, throwing just 89 pitches.

Rookie Gabriel Moreno had two of the D-backs' four hits.

Trainer's room

Brewers: Right-hander Brandon Woodruff was placed on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation. Manager Craig Counsell said Woodruff didn't recover well from his previous start and the team wanted to give him some rest. Right-hander Janson Junk was called up from Triple-A to take his spot.

Diamondbacks: Left-hander Joe Mantiply (shoulder) is in Double-A Amarillo for a rehab assignment. The All-Star started the season on the injured list. ... Right-hander Scott McGough was placed on the paternity list. Right-hander José Ruiz took his place on the roster.