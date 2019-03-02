Try 3 months for $3
Corbin Burnes 2018, AP generic file photo

Corbin Burnes, 24, was 7-0 with 35 strikeouts in 38 innings for the Brewers during the 2018 regular season. In the postseason, he was 1-0 with 11 strikeouts in nine innings.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES

Hernan Perez and Cory Spangenberg each hit solo home runs — their second of the spring — but the Milwaukee Brewers lost 7-3 to the Seattle Mariners in a Cactus League game in Peoria, Illinois.

Starter Corbin Burnes took the loss for Milwaukee (2-6). The right-hander allowed five runs on six hits and a walk in 1⅓ innings. Burnes gave up two solo home runs, one to former Brewers outfielder Domingo Santana.

Top prospect Justus Sheffield, acquired by the Mariners from the Yankees in the trade that sent left-hander James Paxton to New York, made his second start and allowed one hit in two scoreless innings.

