Hernan Perez and Cory Spangenberg each hit solo home runs — their second of the spring — but the Milwaukee Brewers lost 7-3 to the Seattle Mariners in a Cactus League game in Peoria, Illinois.
Starter Corbin Burnes took the loss for Milwaukee (2-6). The right-hander allowed five runs on six hits and a walk in 1⅓ innings. Burnes gave up two solo home runs, one to former Brewers outfielder Domingo Santana.
Top prospect Justus Sheffield, acquired by the Mariners from the Yankees in the trade that sent left-hander James Paxton to New York, made his second start and allowed one hit in two scoreless innings.