Corbin Burnes leads 'elite' pitching staff critical to Brewers' hopes entering Game 1 of playoffs

MILWAUKEE — With 61 players spending time on his roster, Craig Counsell has had to make plenty of difficult decisions this season.
This one was a no-brainer.
In a surprise to absolutely nobody, the Milwaukee Brewers manager announced earlier this week right-handers Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff would start the first two games when the NL Division Series gets underway against the Atlanta Braves on Friday afternoon at American Family Field.
Those two Cy Young Award candidates, along with right-handers Freddy Peralta and Adrian Houser and left-hander Eric Lauer, have been as reliable as it gets for the Brewers in 2021. The five pitchers combined to start 131 of the 162 regular-season games with veteran left-hander Brett Anderson, who's not expected to make the first-round playoff roster, accounting for another 24 starts.
"In spring training, we knew we had an elite group," Counsell said. "The challenge for them was to do it, that's how we were going to be a really good baseball team and all five of those guys have absolutely done it, they've kind of led the charge.”
Burnes has been at the forefront of that group all season, making history right out of the gate by striking out 58 batters before issuing his first walk. He later tied an MLB record by striking out 10 consecutive batters in one game and combined with closer Josh Hader in September to record the Brewers' first no-hitter since 1987.
When all was said and done, Burnes found himself atop the MLB leaderboard in ERA (2.43), strikeouts per nine innings (12.61), home runs per nine innings (0.38) and several other sabermetric categories.
"Every time he takes the mound, it's like for us it's a win," shortstop Willy Adames said. "We know he's going to have a quality start, we know he's going to go strike everybody out. For me personally, it's kind of boring because I don't get any ground balls. But it's amazing to see the ability, the dominance he has on the mound.
"He dominates everybody."
Adames knows first-hand how valuable good pitching is during the playoffs, having played on the AL champion Tampa Bay Rays last season. That team, like the Brewers near the end of the regular season, was offensively-challenged at times but was third in MLB with a 3.56 ERA during the regular season.
"The most important thing in the postseason is the pitching staff," Adames said. "If you have good pitching, you're going to go as deep as you can and I feel like that's the main thing for our team to get to the World Series."
Milwaukee's current situation is a stark difference to 2018, when it advanced all the way to Game 7 of the NL Division Series with Counsell mixing-and-matching his pitching staff on what at times seemed like a batter-by-batter basis.
Some accused Counsell of trying to reinvent the game. Throughout that run and in the years since he's brushed that notion aside while insisting his emphasis on eschewing traditional labels like "starter" and "reliever" in favor of a collection of "out-getters" was nothing more than a product of reality.
Consider Milwaukee's rotation in 2018, which consisted of right-handed journeymen Jhoulys Chacin and Junior Guerra and left-handers Anderson, Gio Gonzalez and Wade Miley.
Both Anderson and Zach Davies were left off the postseason roster while Guerra was moved to a relief role after going 6-9 with a 4.09 ERA in 25 starts.
That left Counsell with limited options, which he was able to complement by using Woodruff and then-rookies Burnes and Peralta along with Hader in a multi-inning role before turning things over to closer Corey Knebel.
The process worked, but Counsell made it clear if he had the option to hand the ball to one pitcher for seven dominant innings he wouldn't hesitate.
Now, three years later, he does and as a result, the Brewers open the postseason with their most realistic shot at a championship since 1982.
"This is a special group of guys," Counsell said. “They've taken on that responsibility of 'I want to be great' because it's not enough to just say that, you've got to live that.