Corbin Burnes leads 'elite' pitching staff critical to Brewers' hopes entering Game 1 of playoffs

When all was said and done, Burnes found himself atop the MLB leaderboard in ERA (2.43), strikeouts per nine innings (12.61), home runs per nine innings (0.38) and several other sabermetric categories.

"Every time he takes the mound, it's like for us it's a win," shortstop Willy Adames said. "We know he's going to have a quality start, we know he's going to go strike everybody out. For me personally, it's kind of boring because I don't get any ground balls. But it's amazing to see the ability, the dominance he has on the mound.

"He dominates everybody."

Adames knows first-hand how valuable good pitching is during the playoffs, having played on the AL champion Tampa Bay Rays last season. That team, like the Brewers near the end of the regular season, was offensively-challenged at times but was third in MLB with a 3.56 ERA during the regular season.

"The most important thing in the postseason is the pitching staff," Adames said. "If you have good pitching, you're going to go as deep as you can and I feel like that's the main thing for our team to get to the World Series."