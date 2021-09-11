Corbin Burnes, Josh Hader combine to pitch a no-hitter as Brewers blank Indians

CLEVELAND — Milwaukee ace Corbin Burnes combined with reliever Josh Hader to pitch baseball’s record ninth no-hitter this season, breaking a mark set when pitchers began throwing overhand in 1884 as the Brewers beat the Cleveland Indians 3-0 on Saturday night.
Burnes struck out 14 with 115 pitches over eight innings, taking a perfect game into the seventh while overpowering the Indians, who were no-hit for the third time in 2021. This time is was by Burnes — who has become a Cy Young contender as the Brewers run away with the NL Central — and Hader, one of the game's top closers.
The right-handed Burnes was in control from the start, striking out 11 of his first 14 hitters and retiring the first 18 in order. After walking Myles Straw to start the seventh, the 26-year-old got through the eighth thanks to a diving catch by center fielder Lorenzo Cain.
The Progressive Field crowd booed as Hader came on in the ninth. He overpowered Oscar Mercado, striking him out to start the inning. Then, first baseman Jace Peterson went into foul territory to make a lunging catch for the second out.
Hader ended the no-hitter by getting Straw to flail at a pitch in the dirt to make history. The Brewers stormed the field to share hugs and high-fives with a signature victory in their runaway season.
Arizona rookie Tyler Gilbert had thrown the majors’ most recent no-hitter on Aug. 14, and the Chicago Cubs threw the only previous combined effort on June 24. The other no-hitters this season were thrown by San Diego’s Joe Musgrove (April 9), Carlos Rodón of the Chicago White Sox (April 14), Cincinnati’s Wade Miley (May 7), Detroit’s Spencer Turnbull (May 18) and the Yankees’ Corey Kluber (May 19).
There also have been a pair of seven-inning no-hitters this season, which don’t officially count in the Major League Baseball record book. Arizona’s Madison Bumgarner did it in the second game of a doubleheader at Atlanta on April 25, and five Tampa Bay pitchers combined to accomplish the feat to close out a doubleheader against Cleveland on July 7.
Most of those gems were thrown before MLB cracked down on the use of sticky foreign substances by pitchers in late June.
This story will be updated.
Walk-off ways: Daniel Vogelbach's grand slam was just the Brewers' latest dramatic game-winning play
April 1: Brewers 6, Twins 5 (10 innings)
Travis Shaw tied the game with a two-run double in the ninth and after Josh Hader hit 100 MPH on the radar gun in the 10th, Orlando Arcia got the season started on a high-note with a single up the middle that sent Lorenzo Cain home with the game-winning run.
The late heroics sent the Opening Day crowd of 11,740 fans, who had waited more than a year to watch a baseball game in person thanks to the coronavirus pandemic which led to the 2020 season being played in empty stadiums, into a tizzy.
“There’s no doubt the fans were part of this today,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “On a day like today, a home crowd is what kind of keeps you going when you’re down and they’re still giving you energy. You get that one little crack like we did in the ninth, and the crowd’s right there with you, and you felt it.”
May 1: Brewers 6, Dodgers 5 (11 innings)
After taking the first two games of a four-game set with the defending World Series champion Dodgers, the Brewers climbed back from deficits four times including twice in extra innings, before Travis Shaw drove in Mario Feliciano with a single in the bottom of the 10th to cap a three-run rally as Milwaukee took its third straight from Los Angeles.
“It’s the team you have to go through to get to the World Series,” Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff said. “Any time you play the Dodgers it feels like a playoff-type game, and we’re only in May. That was a big-time win, a big-time series win. I was just happy to be a part of it.”
May 27: Brewers 6, Padres 5 (10 innings)
It's been a rough season for Jackie Bradley Jr. The outfielder, who signed a two-year, $24 million contract in spring training, has been mired in a funk all year and carries a .168 average into Friday's series opener against Cleveland.
Most of Bradley's highlight-reel moments have come in the outfield but he helped the Brewers earn a series split with the Padres, owners of the best record in baseball at the time, with a two-out single in the 10th inning at American Family Field.
"They like to use the saying ‘It all evens out.' Well, I’m here to tell you that does not," Bradley said. "I’ll just tell you the truth, it does not even out. But it was good to get this one today."
May 31: Brewers 3, Tigers 2 (10 innings)
After Trevor Richards cost Corbin Burnes a victory with a seventh-inning hiccup, Brent Suter and Josh Hader kept the game tied into the 10th and Luis Urías ended it with a ground-rule double to right for his first career walk-off hit, extending Milwaukee's winning streak to five games.
“(Urias) told me before the inning when we were going to the dugout,” Brewers shortstop Willy Adames said. “He said, 'I’m going to walk it off.′ I said, ‘I know you got it.’ It was amazing to watch it. It was even more because he told me that he was going to do it, so he had that confidence in himself.”
June 25: Brewers 5, Rockies 4 (11 innings)
Dubbed "Re-Opening Day" as American Family Field returned to full capacity for the first time since September 2019, the Brewers recreated their original Opening Day comeback. This time, it was Willy Adames hitting the game-tying home run in the ninth and Keston Hiura winning it with a sacrifice fly in the 10th.
“My thing was just to drive a ball to the outfield, and worst case, get a tag on a ball if it happens to go to one of them,” Hiura said. “At first, I thought it was a base hit, then I realized [Rockies outfielder Raimel Tapia] was playing right there, and obviously, he was playing shallow because he had a runner at third. As soon as he caught it, I was like, ‘Oh no, please, go… go… go.’”
Aug. 6: Brewers 2, Giants 1 (10 innings)
Two days after his three-run, pinch-hit home run provided the difference in a victory over the Pirates, Rowdy Tellez stepped to the plate with a chance to be a hero again as the Brewers looked to knock off the NL-leading Giants.
With a crowd of 33,250 chanting his name, Tellez delivered, slapping a single down the third-base line to score Avisail Garcia and give Counsell his 500th victory as Brewers manager.
"That was pretty cool," Tellez said.
Sept. 5: Brewers 6, Cardinals 5
Down four heading into the ninth, the Brewers started their rally with a double by Jackie Bradley Jr., who scored on a single by backup catcher Luke Maile. Jace Peterson kept the inning going with a double and Eduardo Escobar loaded the bases with a one-out walk against Giovanny Gallegos.
Cardinals manager Mike Shildt had seen enough and summoned all-star closer Alex Reyes, who left a fastball over the middle that Daniel Vogelbach crushed for the game-winning grand slam.
“I enjoy being in those situations, whether I fail or whether I succeed,” Vogelbach said. “As a competitor, you always want to be in those situations and be the guy that steps up to the plate in that situation. I'm just happy that I was able to come through for the guys who grinded all game. It seemed like we were playing from behind the whole time.”