Corbin Burnes earns another chance in Milwaukee Brewers' starting rotation

MILWAUKEE — Corbin Burnes is back.

Burnes will get the start in place of the injured Brett Anderson on Saturday when the Milwaukee Brewers play the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Anderson, who was signed as a free agent during the offseason, has a blister on his left index finger and was placed on the injured list Monday.

Saturday's game will be Burnes' first start since April 17, 2019, when he allowed five runs in 3⅓ innings in a loss to the St. Louis Cardinals that dropped him to 0-2 with a 10.70 ERA in four games.

The Brewers sent Burnes to Class AAA San Antonio to regroup after that and he spent the remainder of the season bouncing back and forth between Milwaukee and San Antonio, unable to regain his 2018 form.

After an intense offseason program, Burnes got off to a good start in spring training, allowing one run in 10 innings of Cactus League work and picked up right where he left off when summer camp opened, leaving his teammates impressed.

"He's been pretty much unhittable," Brewers infielder Jedd Gyorko said. "All the hitters have said the same thing. His stuff has been electric. I faced him a couple of times last year but he added a couple of wrinkles to his game and it's really paid off.