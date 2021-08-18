Corbin Burnes dominant again as Brewers shut out Cardinals

ST. LOUIS — Corbin Burnes took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and Kolten Wong had three hits and was hit by a pitch against his former team as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 Tuesday night.
Burnes (8-4) allowed two hits and two walks and had three strikeouts in six innings. He is 6-0 in his past 13 starts and has not lost since May 25, against the San Diego Padres.
“Every time he steps on the mound, you kind of have that confidence knowing that it’s probably going to be a good day for us,” Wong said. “He kind of has that about him. When he walks in from the bullpen you can see he’s confident, and we kind of feed off it.”
Brad Boxberger and Devin Williams each pitched an inning of relief before Josh Hader pitched the ninth inning to earn his 24th save in 25 chances.
Milwaukee is 41-20 on the road this season and 16-2 in its past 18 games away from American Family Field.
Adam Wainwright (11-7) allowed just two runs in six innings despite surrendering nine hits and two walks.
“That’s baseball,” Wainwright said. “Sometimes those same pitches, same balls get hit and go right to somebody and you’re a hero. And sometimes they don’t and you’re the goat, you’re the loser.”
Wainwright’s outing was his 350th career start, making him the 22nd player in MLB history to make at least 350 starts with one franchise. Jesse Haines, Bob Gibson and Bob Forsch also accomplished the feat with the Cardinals.
The loss snaps a six-game winning streak for the Cardinals and a four-start winning streak for Wainwright. This game marked the first of 13 over the season’s last seven weeks between the Brewers and Cardinals, who sit 11 games behind Milwaukee in the NL Central, but four behind San Diego for the second wild card spot.
“They’re going to have to win a lot of baseball games and that’s going to include beating us to get back in it,” Burnes said of the Cardinals. “Their path to the postseason is going to come through us, so this is obviously a big series for not only them but for us to continue playing good baseball.”
Milwaukee left 13 runners on base and lost another when Wong was thrown out at the plate trying to score from second base on Eduardo Escobar’s first-inning to single to left field.
Wong put Milwaukee up 1-0 with a two-out bloop double to left field that fell between Tyler O’Neill, Nolan Arenado, and Edmundo Sosa, scoring Rowdy Telez in the top of the second inning.
Omar Narváez drove in Christian Yelich with a double down the right-field line to push the lead to 2-0.
Tommy Edman broke up Burnes’ no-hit bid with a single to left field in the fifth inning. Paul Goldschmidt followed with a single to center field moving Edman to third. Burnes then got Arenado and O’Neill to pop out in foul territory to end the threat and the inning.
Trainer’s room
Brewers: Right-hander Janel Gustave (COVID-19) is poised to go out on a rehab assignment as soon as Friday. Manager Craig Counsell said he should throw a bullpen session while the team is in St. Louis.
Cardinals: Placed outfielder Dylan Carlson (right wrist sprain) on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Saturday. He was originally in the starting lineup, but was scratched after experiencing soreness from taking swings on Monday’s off day. Outfielder Austin Dean was recalled from Class AAA Memphis to take Carlson’s roster spot. Right-hander Miles Mikolas (right forearm tightness) is scheduled to start against Pittsburgh. Mikolas missed all of 2020 and has only made one start in 2021.
Up next
Brewers right-hander Freddy Peralta (9-3, 2.26 ERA) has a 1.85 ERA over his past 15 starts. He will oppose Cardinals righty Jack Flaherty (9-1, 2.65), who is 3-6 with a 5.21 ERA in 13 career starts against Milwaukee.
Best of the best: Brewers in contention for baseball's top annual awards
CY YOUNG AWARD
Corbin Burnes, Freddy Peralta, Brandon Woodruff
Let's start with the obvious. The Brewers' success so far in 2021 has been built upon one of the most formidable starting rotations in franchise history and easily one of the best in baseball this year.
Woodruff (above) is currently ninth among all NL players with a 4.8 WAR (wins above replacement) according to Baseball-Reference.com and third among NL pitchers with a 5.0 pitchers WAR, while Burnes (4.1) and Peralta (3.9) check in at eighth and ninth, respectively, on the list.
The three also rank among the NL's top-10 in hits/nine innings, strikeouts/nine innings, total strikeouts, and Fielding Independent Pitching while Burnes and Woodruff rank among the leaders in strikeout-to-walk-ratio and Burnes tops NL pitchers with just 1.562 walks/nine innings.
All three have legitimate cases for consideration and all three are worthy candidates for the honor but the question is, will all three playing on the same team split votes and lessen their chances?
MANAGER OF THE YEAR
Craig Counsell
There are a lot of worth candidates this year, with Gabe Kapler a likely front-runner by virtue of his Giants owning the best record in all of baseball despite most preseason prognostications picking them to finish third in the NL West behind the defending World Series champion Dodgers and the upstart Padres.
David Bell has kept the Reds in the hunt after the Cubs and Cardinals failed to live up to expectations while Joe Girardi has helped steer the Phillies back into the playoff picture after carrying a .500 record into the All-Star break and Brian Snitker has done the same with the Braves, who have taken the lead in the NL East even though key contributors like Ozzie Albies and Ronald Acuna Jr. were lost to serious injuries
But it's hard to overlook the job Counsell has done, especially when considering what the Brewers have had to deal with this season. They were decimated by injuries out of the gate, then, after stabilizing and surging to the top of the division, were hit with a wave of COVID-19 cases.
As a result, Milwaukee has used 60 different players — including 27 pitchers — this season, blowing past the previous franchise-record of 53, which was set by the expansion Seattle Pilots in 1969 and matched again in 2018.
Add in the fact that Christian Yelich has been mired in a season-long funk, free-agent signing Jackie Bradley Jr. has been hitting below .200 for most of the year, Keston Hiura has been demoted to Class AAA for a third time this season and injuries have left Counsell without other key contributors like Lorenzo Cain and Kolten Wong for extended stretches, that the Brewers are still in the drivers' seat for a franchise-record fourth consecutive postseason appearance is a credit to Counsell's managerial abilities.
MOST VALUABLE PLAYER
Willy Adames
Not long ago, Fernando Tatis Jr. of the Padres seemed like a lock for his first MVP award but the field expanded slightly when he landed on the injured list in late July.
Since then, the Phillies' Bryce Harper has heated up. So has the Dodgers' Max Muncy. Reigning MVP Freddie Freeman of the Braves has surged, too, helping Atlanta move back into first, and veteran catcher Buster Posey has helped keep the Giants the team to beat in the NL.
The award, though, is called most "valuable," not "best player." So while each voter has his or her method of determining a player's value, it's hard to argue with Adames' value to the Brewers since he joined the team in a May 21 trade with Tampa.
At the time of that deal, Milwaukee was 21-23, four games back of the Cardinals. Since then, the Brewers have gone 51-24 and went into their off-day Monday leading the rest of the NL Central by eight games.
Adames has been a big reason why. A .197 hitter through 41 games with the Rays, he's batting .297/.378/.551 with 22 doubles, 16 home runs, 48 RBIs and a .929 OPS while appearing in 74 of 75 games since the trade.
He's also delivered some of the biggest hits in the biggest moments and has been credited with adding an immeasurable boost to clubhouse chemistry.
Whether or not that translates into votes remains to be seen but it's hard to argue that Adames isn't a deserving candidate.
ROOKIE OF THE YEAR
Tyrone Taylor
Among qualified rookies (averaging 3.1 plate appearances per team's games played), Taylor is fourth with a .787 OPS and also ranks among the top-10 in hits (52), doubles (8), home runs (10), batting average (.249), OBP (.328), and slugging (.459).
That he's produced those numbers while playing significant time for a first-place team in desperate need of production in light of injuries or slumps should be more than enough to put him in the running.