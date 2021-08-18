Corbin Burnes dominant again as Brewers shut out Cardinals

ST. LOUIS — Corbin Burnes took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and Kolten Wong had three hits and was hit by a pitch against his former team as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 Tuesday night.

Burnes (8-4) allowed two hits and two walks and had three strikeouts in six innings. He is 6-0 in his past 13 starts and has not lost since May 25, against the San Diego Padres.

“Every time he steps on the mound, you kind of have that confidence knowing that it’s probably going to be a good day for us,” Wong said. “He kind of has that about him. When he walks in from the bullpen you can see he’s confident, and we kind of feed off it.”

Brad Boxberger and Devin Williams each pitched an inning of relief before Josh Hader pitched the ninth inning to earn his 24th save in 25 chances.

Milwaukee is 41-20 on the road this season and 16-2 in its past 18 games away from American Family Field.

Adam Wainwright (11-7) allowed just two runs in six innings despite surrendering nine hits and two walks.

“That’s baseball,” Wainwright said. “Sometimes those same pitches, same balls get hit and go right to somebody and you’re a hero. And sometimes they don’t and you’re the goat, you’re the loser.”