Corbin Burnes cruises as Brewers' winning streak reaches 9

Pirates starter Wil Crowe (1-5) went 4⅔ innings, giving up two runs on four hits with three strikeouts.

Clay Holmes didn’t get an out on 20 pitches (13 balls) in the sixth for the Pirates, who have lost four straight. He allowed an RBI single to Keston Hiura that extended Milwaukee’s lead to 3-1 following a balk and walked the bases loaded.

Daniel Robertson made it 4-1 on a sacrifice fly with one out after Holmes was pulled for Chris Stratton.

“We’ve faced good pitching, but there is frustration,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said. “You’re working hard and we’re not seeing it translate right now. We’ve got to keep working hard, keep trying to get better to get out of this lull.”

Burnes’ one noticeable mistake came in the fifth, when Ben Gamel drove his cutter over the wall in right-center field to cut Milwaukee’s lead to 2-1. The right-hander used just 42 pitches to get through the first four innings.

Milwaukee used five relievers during a 15-7 comeback win over the Cubs on Wednesday night.