Corbin Burnes continues to dominate as Brewers beat Cubs

MILWAUKEE — Corbin Burnes continued his sizzling start to the season and finally got a little run support, thanks in part to his own surprising skill at the plate.

Burnes struck out 10 in six dominant innings and also delivered a bases-loaded single for his first two career RBIs as the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Chicago Cubs 7-0 on Wednesday at American Family Field.

The 26-year-old right-hander has knocked home twice as many runs (two) as he has allowed (one) through his first three outings of the year.

“That's the best guy we've faced all year there today,” Cubs manager David Ross said.

Burnes (1-1) has 30 strikeouts while allowing only four hits and no walks in 18⅓ innings. He was asked after the game if this is the most fun he's ever had pitching.

“Yeah, I'd say so,” replied Burnes, who finished sixth in the NL Cy Young Award voting last year. “Last year was pretty awesome, too. I think it makes it a little bit sweeter this year having some fans in the stands and having the fans in the ballpark to enjoy it with us.”

This marked the franchise-record eighth straight game in which a Brewers starter worked at least five innings while allowing no more than one run.