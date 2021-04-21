Corbin Burnes continues record-setting start as Brewers blank Padres

SAN DIEGO — Corbin Burnes struck out 10 in six spotless innings, extending his incredible start to the season, and the Milwaukee Brewers blanked the short-handed San Diego Padres 6-0 on Tuesday night.
After four starts this year, Burnes has an unimaginable 40 strikeouts and no walks. He was already the only pitcher since 1900 to whiff 30 batters without issuing a free pass through his first three starts of a season.
"I have heard it from everyone in the clubhouse so it is kind of hard to escape it right now," Burnes said. "We will kind of reflect on it tonight and enjoy it and then we are back at it tomorrow."
Billy McKinney homered to spark a five-run third against Chris Paddack that included a two-run double by Travis Shaw and a two-run single from Omar Narváez. McKinney also made a diving catch in left field that likely saved two runs.
"It feels good keeping the game at zero right there," McKinney said. "Just how well (Burnes) did, he deserved to put up a zero after his performance tonight."
Jace Peterson went deep in the ninth against his original team.
Burnes (2-1), a native of Bakersfield in Southern California, lowered his ERA to a miniscule 0.37. He gave up four hits against a lineup missing Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr.
Three relievers finished the six-hitter. San Diego has dropped six of eight.
Milwaukee batted around against Paddack (1-2) in the third. He lasted five innings, giving up five runs (four unearned) and five hits while striking out seven.
McKinney led off the third with a home run to center field. With one out, Burnes reached safely on a fielding error by second baseman Jurickson Profar. Four batters later, with two outs and the bases loaded, Shaw ripped a fastball into the right-field corner to make it 3-0. Narváez followed with a sharp single to score two more.
"We've got two outs and there is a whole bunch of good at-bats," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "The Padres are a good team. They have good pitching, too, and they have a tough lineup. So you come in here and take a couple of games, it is a good series. A chance to sweep a series tomorrow is as much as you can ask for, for sure."
With two outs in the fourth and Padres runners at the corners, McKinney made a diving catch on a full sprint of a curling line drive near the left-field corner hit by Wil Myers.
"It jammed him pretty good, so it was hanging up in the air. So I thought (McKinney) had a chance and then when he laid out and caught it, it was by far the play of the year," Burnes said. "We definitely had to grind out the fourth and fifth innings. I kind of lost the feel for the breaking stuff, which made it tough to put some guys away."
It was the second consecutive game the Padres offense has been flat. Machado and Tatis, both banged up, did not start. Tatis pinch-hit in the seventh and singled.
Trainer's room
Brewers: SS Luis Urias was out of the lineup a night after leaving the game when he cramped up on his home run trot. Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said Urias has some discomfort in the back of his knee, where the hamstring connects, and is day to day. “It’s minor, but reason to be cautious,” Counsell said. ... 2B Kolten Wong (left oblique) is going full bore in his workouts and is on track to be activated during a weekend series at the Chicago Cubs.
Padres: LHP Adrian Morejon needs reconstructive surgery on his elbow. No date has been set, but it will be performed by Dr. Neal S. ElAttrache, head physician for the Los Angeles Dodgers. ... Machado got the night off because he was banged up during an intense weekend series against the rival Los Angeles Dodgers. Tatis was on the bench to rest his left shoulder, which has given him trouble since spring training.
Up next
In the series finale on Wednesday afternoon, Brewers right-hander Adrian Houser (1-2, 3.14 ERA) is scheduled to start against Padres right-hander Dinelson Lamet, who will make his season debut. The team has been bringing him along slowly after he left his last regular-season start of 2020 with elbow discomfort and missed the playoffs.
Brewers by position: Pitching depth will be key as teams readjust with return of 162-game schedule
PROJECTED STARTERS
RHP Corbin Burnes (above)
RHP Brandon Woodruff
RHP Adrian Hauser
RHP Josh Lindblom
LHP Brett Anderson
Not only do the Brewers start camp with the makings of a full rotation, they also have the benefit of continuity as all five projected starters were in the rotation for most of last season. Burnes (4-1, 2.11 ERA, 12 appearances, 9 starts) and Woodruff (3-5, 3.05, 13 starts) will most likely fill the top two spots, giving Milwaukee a formidable 1-2 punch.
The team is hoping Houser (1-6, 5.30, 12/11) can take another step forward in his development, specifically by avoiding the blow-up inning that plagued him in many of his starts last season, and that with a more consistent schedule both during spring training and the regular season, Lindblom (2-4, 5.16, 12/10) will be able to fully adjust to the big leagues after his dominant run through the Korean Baseball Organization while Anderson (4-4, 4.21) — whose signing has not yet been made official — can continue to eat innings while keeping the ball on the ground.
IN THE 'PEN
RHP Freddy Peralta (above)
LHP Eric Lauer
LHP Brent Suter
Peralta (3-1, 3.99 ERA) made one start for Milwaukee in 2020 and will be prepared for a starting role during spring training but is likely to start the season working out of the bullpen, where his ability to cover multiple innings will provide flexibility especially early in the season as Counsell manages his starters' workload. Lauer (0-2, 13.09) did not fare well in limited action last year (four appearances, two starts), but he's expected to benefit from the return to a more normal structure as well as being fully healthy. Suter (2-0. 3.13) was an unsung hero for the Brewers' staff last year, posting a 1.38 ERA over 13 innings in four spot starts to go along with a 4.34 mark in 12 relief appearances, eight of which covered multiple innings. He'll fill a similar 'swingman' role in 2021.
ON THE FARM
LHP Ethan Small
LHP Aaron Ashby
RHP Zack Brown (above)
The Brewers added Small, their first-round pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, to their 60-man player pool last season after he posted a 2.50 ERA in five appearances for Class A Wisconsin in his first taste of professional action. ... Brown was named the organization's minor league pitcher of the year after going 9-1 with a 2.44 ERA for Class AA Biloxi in 2018 but struggled the next season at Class AAA, where he posted a 5.79 ERA and 1.73 WHIP. He showed flashes of improvement during spring training and the Brewers added him to their player pool when the season restarted to keep him from missing an entire year of development. If he can get back on track this season, he could be in line for his first call-up at some point in 2021. ... A fourth-round pick in the 2018 MLB Draft, Ashby has a 3.53 ERA in 37 minor league appearances (33 starts). He, too, spent last season at the team's alternate training site.
BY THE NUMBERS
BREWERS' 2020 STARTING PITCHING STATS
ERA — 4.18 7th/National League
WHIP — 1.23 6th
K — 310 4th
BB — 92 11th
HR — 33 15th
ER — 134 10th
IP — 288.2 7th
K/9 — 3.4 5th
Individually, Brandon Woodruff (above) finished among the NL leaders in just about every major statistical category last season. His 3.05 ERA was ninth among qualifiers while he was fifth with a 0.991 WHIP and 5.05 strikeout/walk ratio and seventh in total strikeouts (91) and strikeouts/nine innings (11.12).
Corbin Burnes finished ninth in the NL with 88 strikeouts.