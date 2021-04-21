Corbin Burnes continues record-setting start as Brewers blank Padres

Three relievers finished the six-hitter. San Diego has dropped six of eight.

Milwaukee batted around against Paddack (1-2) in the third. He lasted five innings, giving up five runs (four unearned) and five hits while striking out seven.

McKinney led off the third with a home run to center field. With one out, Burnes reached safely on a fielding error by second baseman Jurickson Profar. Four batters later, with two outs and the bases loaded, Shaw ripped a fastball into the right-field corner to make it 3-0. Narváez followed with a sharp single to score two more.

"We've got two outs and there is a whole bunch of good at-bats," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "The Padres are a good team. They have good pitching, too, and they have a tough lineup. So you come in here and take a couple of games, it is a good series. A chance to sweep a series tomorrow is as much as you can ask for, for sure."

With two outs in the fourth and Padres runners at the corners, McKinney made a diving catch on a full sprint of a curling line drive near the left-field corner hit by Wil Myers.