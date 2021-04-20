Corbin Burnes, Brewers shut out Padres

With two outs in the fourth and Padres runners at the corners, McKinney made a diving catch on a full sprint of a curling line drive near the left-field corner hit by Wil Myers.

It was the second consecutive game the Padres offense has been flat. Machado and Tatis, both banged up, did not start. Tatis pinch hit in the seventh and singled.

Trainer's room

Brewers: SS Luis Urias was out of the lineup a night after leaving the game when he cramped up on his home run trot. Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said Urias has some discomfort in the back of his knee, where the hamstring connects, and is day to day. “It’s minor, but reason to be cautious,” Counsell said. ... 2B Kolten Wong (left oblique) is going full bore in his workouts and is on track to be activated during a weekend series at the Chicago Cubs.

Padres: LHP Adrian Morejon needs reconstructive surgery on his elbow. No date has been set, but it will be performed by Dr. Neal S. ElAttrache, head physician for the Los Angeles Dodgers. ... Machado got the night off because he was banged up during an intense weekend series against the rival Los Angeles Dodgers. Tatis was on the bench to rest his left shoulder, which has given him trouble since spring training.

Up next