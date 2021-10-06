Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff to start first 2 games of NLDS

Laid-back workout

Were it not for the chilly, overcast weather outside and the colossal roof keeping those conditions on the outside of American Family Field, one might have mistaken the Brewers’ first postseason workout for one held during the early days of spring training.

Hitters took swings in the cage, pitchers threw side sessions at a leisurely pace while the coaching staff ran players through a series of drills.

The laid-back atmosphere of Tuesday’s session was by design, and one of the perks of Milwaukee having clinched the NL Central title and avoiding the one-game wild card game.

As a result, Milwaukee gets four days off before opening the best-of-five series.

“It’s huge,” Wong said. “Getting four days off after playing 162 is huge for anybody, just to allow your body to get back to somewhat normal. You have your aches and pains and little things you’re playing through so to just be able to get that out of the way, four days is usually enough to do the trick.”