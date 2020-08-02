Commissioner Rob Manfred says winning percentage could determine MLB playoff teams

Given all the schedule changes, MLB is considering whether active rosters should remain at 30 rather than decrease to 28 on Thursday, as scheduled. No decision has been made.

"This is kind of a day-to-day thing right now," Manfred said. "You've just got to get up in the morning and figure out a way to keep going through another day to stay safe for people."

There's a chance not all teams will be able to get in 60 regular-season games.

"We've got to be flexible on that," Manfred said. "Look, this is one of the reasons that we revisited the issue off the expanded playoffs. If it turns out that some guys play 60, some guys play 58, they have this new thing called winning percentage. We can sort that out."

In another rule change that started this weekend, all doubleheaders for the rest of the season will have a pair of seven-inning games rather than nine-inning contests. The first twinbill under the 2020 change will be between Cincinnati and Detroit at Comerica Park on Sunday following a rainout on Saturday.

"Doubleheaders were problematic from a health perspective from the very beginning of our planning. That's why we were reluctant to get into scheduling a bunch of doubleheaders just to play more games," Manfred said.