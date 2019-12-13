Coming off injury, Corey Knebel, Brewers agree to same $5,125,000 salary
Coming off injury, Corey Knebel, Brewers agree to same $5,125,000 salary

Corey Knebel pitching, AP photo

In this Sept. 19, 2017, file photo, Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Corey Knebel delivers in the ninth inning of a game.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES

SAN DIEGO — The Milwaukee Brewers agreed to a one-year contract for $5,125,000 with pitcher Corey Knebel, who is returning from Tommy John surgery.

A 28-year-old right-hander, Knebel hurt his elbow during spring training and had surgery April 3. He had been eligible for salary arbitration and will have the same salary as in 2019.

His deal includes a $50,000 bonus for comeback player of the year along with other award bonuses.

Knebel had 39 saves in 2017, when he was an All-Star, and 16 the following season.

His deal was announced Tuesday.

