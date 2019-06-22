NEW YORK — Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger was the top vote-getter in the major leagues and Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout led the AL in the first stage of Major League Baseball's new two-phase fan balloting to determine All-Star Game starters.
Bellinger got 3.69 million votes and finished about 39,000 ahead of Milwaukee outfielder Christian Yelich, the commissioner's office said Friday. Trout received 3.37 million, well ahead of Houston outfielder George Springer at 2.57 million,
Candidates to start for the July 9 game at Cleveland were narrowed to three at infield positions in each league and AL designated hitter, and nine in the outfield. The remaining contenders will start from zero for phase two, which begins at noon EDT Wednesday and ends at 4 p.m. EDT Thursday.
Texas' Joey Gallo beat Minnesota's Max Kepler by 138 votes for the ninth AL outfield spot, and the Yankees' Gleyber Torres edged Cleveland's Francisco Lindor by fewer than 14,000 votes for the third AL shortstop berth.
The Dodgers' Joc Pederson finished 131,000 votes ahead of Philadelphia's Bryce Harper for the ninth NL outfield berth.
Starters will be announced Thursday night, and reserves and pitchers on June 30.
The players who move on to phase two (in order of vote total):
AL
Catcher: Gary Sánchez, New York; James McCann, Chicago; Robinson Chirinos, Houston
First base: Luke Voit, New York; Carlos Santana, Cleveland; C.J. Cron, Minnesota
Second base: Tommy La Stella, Los Angeles; Jose Altuve, Houston; DJ LeMahieu, New York
Third base: Alex Bregman, Houston; Gio Urshela, New York; Hunter Dozier, Kansas City
Shortstop: Jorge Polanco, Minnesota; Carlos Correa, Houston; Gleyber Torres, New York
Designated hitter: J.D. Martinez, Boston; Hunter Pence, Texas; Nelson Cruz, Minnesota
Outfield: Mike Trout, Los Angeles; George Springer, Houston; Michael Brantley, Houston; Austin Meadows, Tampa Bay; Mookie Betts, Boston; Eddie Rosario, Minnesota; Aaron Judge, New York; Josh Reddick, Houston; Joe Gallo, Texas
NL
Catcher: Wilson Contreras, Chicago; Brian McCann, Atlanta; Yasmani Grandal, Milwaukee
First base: Freddie Freeman, Atlanta; Josh Bell, Pittsburgh; Anthony Rizzo, Chicago
Second base: Ozzie Albies, Atlanta; Mike Moustakas, Milwaukee; Ketel Marte, Arizona
Third base: Nolan Arenado, Colorado; Kris Bryant, Chicago; Josh Donaldson, Atlanta
Shortstop: Javier Báez, Chicago; Dansby Swanson, Atlanta; Trevor Story, Colorado
Outfield: Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles; Christian Yelich, Milwaukee; Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta; Nick Markakis, Atlanta; Charlie Blackmon, Colorado; Albert Almora, Chicago; Jason Heyward, Chicago; Kyle Schwarber, Chicago, Joc Pederson, Los Angeles
Leading vote-getters at each infield position in each league, the AL DH leader and the top three outfielders in each league earned $15,000 bonuses based on the first round of voting.
Final All-Star Fan Voting
The Associated Press
At Progressive Field, Cleveland
Tuesday, July 9
FINAL: Released June 21
AMERICAN LEAGUE
CATCHERS
1. Gary Sánchez, Yankees, 2,266,469
2. James McCann, White Sox, 1,085,254
3. Robinson Chirinos, Astros, 946,823
4. Jason Castro, Twins, 787,480
5. Christian Vazquez, Red Sox, 577,839
6. Jonathan Lucroy, Angels, 467,882
7. Roberto Pérez, Indians, 455,570
8. Josh Phegley, Athletics, 234,972
9. Martín Maldonado, Royals, 211,126
10. Mike Zunino, Rays, 199,387
FIRST BASEMEN
1. Luke Voit, Yankees, 1,205,706
2. Carlos Santana, Indians, 1,180,719
3. C.J. Cron, Twins, 1,045,120
4. José Abreu, White Sox, 928,324
5. Yuli Gurriel, Astros, 812,853
6. Albert Pujols, Angels, 685,773
7. Miguel Cabrera, Tigers, 639,738
8. Mitch Moreland, Red Sox, 364,659
9. Ji-Man Choi, Rays, 270,315
10. Edwin Encarnación, Yankees/Mariners, 258,468
SECOND BASEMEN
1. Tommy La Stella, Angels, 1,713,094
2. Jose Altuve, Astros, 1,629,148
3. DJ LeMahieu, Yankees, 1,312,490
4. Jonathan Schoop, Twins, 662,755
5. Whit Merrifield, Royals, 467,728
6. Brandon Lowe, Rays, 459,875
7. Michael Chavis, Red Sox, 431,185
8. Jason Kipnis, Indians, 341,003
9. Dee Gordon, Mariners, 200,741
10. Yolmer Sánchez, White Sox, 196,165
THIRD BASEMEN
1. Alex Bregman, Astros, 2,341,355
2. Gio Urshela, Yankees, 857,474
3. Hunter Dozier, Royals, 746,742
4. Rafael Devers, Red Sox, 678,223
5. Marwin Gonzalez, Twins, 563,531
6. Yoán Moncada, White Sox, 458,325
7. Matt Chapman, Athletics, 432,453
8. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays, 425,608
9. David Fletcher, Angels, 348,806
10. José Ramírez, Indians, 332,821
SHORTSTOPS
1. Jorge Polanco, Twins, 1,450,913
2. Carlos Correa, Astros, 1,115,469
3. Gleyber Torres, Yankees, 976,163
4. Francisco Lindor, Indians, 962,899
5. Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox, 884,640
6. Tim Anderson, White Sox, 830,218
7. Andrelton Simmons, Angels, 500,130
8. Elvis Andrus, Rangers, 303,385
9. Adalberto Mondesi, Royals, 248,836
10. Willy Adames, Rays, 200,488
DESIGNATED HITTERS
1. J.D. Martinez, Red Sox, 1,564,520
2. Hunter Pence, Rangers, 1,054,282
3. Nelson Cruz, Twins, 974,788
4. Shohei Ohtani, Angels, 775,030
5. Aledmys Díaz, Astros, 647,871
6. Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees, 535,250
7. Avisaíl García, Rays, 430,102
8. Khris Davis, Athletics, 408,017
9. Daniel Vogelbach, Mariners, 374,289
10. Jordan Luplow, Indians, 320,401
OUTFIELDERS
1. Mike Trout, Angels, 3,370,499
2. George Springer, Astros, 2,565,706
3. Michael Brantley, Astros, 1,667,430
4. Austin Meadows, Rays, 1,344,031
5. Mookie Betts, Red Sox, 1,325,117
6. Eddie Rosario, Twins, 1,172,657
7. Aaron Judge, Yankees, 995,903
8. Josh Reddick, Astros, 928,606
9. Joey Gallo, Rangers, 904,563
10. Max Kepler, Twins, 904,425
11. Byron Buxton, Twins, 768,885
12. Andrew Benintendi, Red Sox, 514,516
13. Jackie Bradley Jr., Red Sox, 469,470
14. Brett Gardner, Yankees, 467,742
15. Trey Mancini, Orioles, 459,725
16. Aaron Hicks, Yankees, 405,495
17. Tommy Pham, Rays, 395,680
18. Jake Bauers, Indians, 348,360
19. Shin-Soo Choo, Rangers, 336,403
20. Kole Calhoun, Angels, 321,171
NATIONAL LEAGUE
CATCHERS
1. Willson Contreras, Cubs, 2,384,622
2. Brian McCann, Braves, 1,762,917
3. Yasmani Grandal, Brewers, 1,193,352
4. J.T. Realmuto, Phillies, 738,116
5. Yadier Molina, Cardinals, 657,207
6. Austin Barnes, Dodgers, 625,930
7. Tony Wolters, Rockies, 404,994
8. Wilson Ramos, Mets, 286,852
9. Buster Posey, Giants, 244,267
10. Yan Gomes, Nationals, 187,945
FIRST BASEMEN
1. Freddie Freeman, Braves, 2,214,793
2. Josh Bell, Pirates, 1,831,933
3. Anthony Rizzo, Cubs, 1,545,682
4. Max Muncy, Dodgers, 829,213
5. Pete Alonso, Mets, 610,687
6. Rhys Hoskins, Phillies, 436,663
7. Jesús Aguilar, Brewers, 423,047
8. Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals, 422,610
9. Eric Hosmer, Padres, 249,216
10. Daniel Murphy, Rockies, 240,430
SECOND BASEMEN
1. Ozzie Albies, Braves, 2,190,518
2. Mike Moustakas, Brewers, 1,758,636
3. Ketel Marte, Diamondbacks, 1,102,419
4. Kiké Hernández, Dodgers, 809,446
5. Daniel Descalso, Cubs, 681,053
6. César Hernández, Phillies, 598,444
7. Robinson Canó, Mets, 315,451
8. Kolten Wong, Cardinals, 300,754
9. Brian Dozier, Nationals, 282,521
10. Ryan McMahon, Rockies, 230,729
THIRD BASEMEN
1. Nolan Arenado, Rockies, 2,483,867
2. Kris Bryant, Cubs, 1,400,401
3. Josh Donaldson, Braves, 1,376,228
4. Justin Turner, Dodgers, 920,376
5. Anthony Rendon, Nationals, 714,951
6. Eduardo Escobar, Diamondbacks, 364,095
7. Travis Shaw, Brewers, 348,664
8. Manny Machado, Padres, 342,100
9. Maikel Franco, Phillies, 255,600
10. Matt Carpenter, Cardinals, 255,345
SHORTSTOPS
1. Javier Báez, Cubs, 2,598,426
2. Dansby Swanson, Braves, 1,719,262
3. Trevor Story, Rockies, 961,384
4. Corey Seager, Dodgers, 878,049
5. Orlando Arcia, Brewers, 529,248
6. Fernando Tatis Jr. Padres 517,803
7. Jean Segura, Phillies, 471,236
8. Paul DeJong, Cardinals, 363,506
9. Trea Turner, Nationals, 277,018
10. José Iglesias, Reds, 219,459
OUTFIELDERS
1. Cody Bellinger, Dodgers, 3,685,170
2. Christian Yelich, Brewers, 3,646,071
3. Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves, 2,553,169
4. Nick Markakis, Braves, 1,425,889
5. Charlie Blackmon, Rockies, 1,242,552
6. Albert Almora, Cubs, 1,071,664
7. Jason Heyward, Cubs, 1,040,260
8. Kyle Schwarber, Cubs, 997,340
9. Joc Pederson, Dodgers, 961,515
10. Bryce Harper, Phillies, 830,422
11. Alex Verdugo, Dodgers, 780,957
12. Ender Inciarte, Braves, 726,910
13. Lorenzo Cain, Brewers, 600,727
14. Ryan Braun, Brewers, 501,143
15. Scott Kingery, Phillies, 482,068
16. Juan Soto, Nationals, 476,445
17. Marcell Ozuna, Cardinals, 468,513
18. Melky Cabrera, Pirates, 425,337
19. David Dahl, Rockies, 391,729
20. Jeff McNeil, Mets, 374,778