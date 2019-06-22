Christian Yelich congratulated, AP photo

Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich is congratulated after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning against the Cincinnati Reds on Friday, June 21, 2019, in Milwaukee.

 MORRY GASH, Associated Press

NEW YORK — Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger was the top vote-getter in the major leagues and Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout led the AL in the first stage of Major League Baseball's new two-phase fan balloting to determine All-Star Game starters.

Bellinger got 3.69 million votes and finished about 39,000 ahead of Milwaukee outfielder Christian Yelich, the commissioner's office said Friday. Trout received 3.37 million, well ahead of Houston outfielder George Springer at 2.57 million,

Candidates to start for the July 9 game at Cleveland were narrowed to three at infield positions in each league and AL designated hitter, and nine in the outfield. The remaining contenders will start from zero for phase two, which begins at noon EDT Wednesday and ends at 4 p.m. EDT Thursday.

Texas' Joey Gallo beat Minnesota's Max Kepler by 138 votes for the ninth AL outfield spot, and the Yankees' Gleyber Torres edged Cleveland's Francisco Lindor by fewer than 14,000 votes for the third AL shortstop berth.

The Dodgers' Joc Pederson finished 131,000 votes ahead of Philadelphia's Bryce Harper for the ninth NL outfield berth.

Starters will be announced Thursday night, and reserves and pitchers on June 30.

The players who move on to phase two (in order of vote total):

AL

Catcher: Gary Sánchez, New York; James McCann, Chicago; Robinson Chirinos, Houston

First base: Luke Voit, New York; Carlos Santana, Cleveland; C.J. Cron, Minnesota

Second base: Tommy La Stella, Los Angeles; Jose Altuve, Houston; DJ LeMahieu, New York

Third base: Alex Bregman, Houston; Gio Urshela, New York; Hunter Dozier, Kansas City

Shortstop: Jorge Polanco, Minnesota; Carlos Correa, Houston; Gleyber Torres, New York

Designated hitter: J.D. Martinez, Boston; Hunter Pence, Texas; Nelson Cruz, Minnesota

Outfield: Mike Trout, Los Angeles; George Springer, Houston; Michael Brantley, Houston; Austin Meadows, Tampa Bay; Mookie Betts, Boston; Eddie Rosario, Minnesota; Aaron Judge, New York; Josh Reddick, Houston; Joe Gallo, Texas

NL

Catcher: Wilson Contreras, Chicago; Brian McCann, Atlanta; Yasmani Grandal, Milwaukee

First base: Freddie Freeman, Atlanta; Josh Bell, Pittsburgh; Anthony Rizzo, Chicago

Second base: Ozzie Albies, Atlanta; Mike Moustakas, Milwaukee; Ketel Marte, Arizona

Third base: Nolan Arenado, Colorado; Kris Bryant, Chicago; Josh Donaldson, Atlanta

Shortstop: Javier Báez, Chicago; Dansby Swanson, Atlanta; Trevor Story, Colorado

Outfield: Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles; Christian Yelich, Milwaukee; Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta; Nick Markakis, Atlanta; Charlie Blackmon, Colorado; Albert Almora, Chicago; Jason Heyward, Chicago; Kyle Schwarber, Chicago, Joc Pederson, Los Angeles

Leading vote-getters at each infield position in each league, the AL DH leader and the top three outfielders in each league earned $15,000 bonuses based on the first round of voting.

Final All-Star Fan Voting

The Associated Press

At Progressive Field, Cleveland

Tuesday, July 9

FINAL: Released June 21

AMERICAN LEAGUE

CATCHERS

1. Gary Sánchez, Yankees, 2,266,469

2. James McCann, White Sox, 1,085,254

3. Robinson Chirinos, Astros, 946,823

4. Jason Castro, Twins, 787,480

5. Christian Vazquez, Red Sox, 577,839

6. Jonathan Lucroy, Angels, 467,882

7. Roberto Pérez, Indians, 455,570

8. Josh Phegley, Athletics, 234,972

9. Martín Maldonado, Royals, 211,126

10. Mike Zunino, Rays, 199,387

FIRST BASEMEN

1. Luke Voit, Yankees, 1,205,706

2. Carlos Santana, Indians, 1,180,719

3. C.J. Cron, Twins, 1,045,120

4. José Abreu, White Sox, 928,324

5. Yuli Gurriel, Astros, 812,853

6. Albert Pujols, Angels, 685,773

7. Miguel Cabrera, Tigers, 639,738

8. Mitch Moreland, Red Sox, 364,659

9. Ji-Man Choi, Rays, 270,315

10. Edwin Encarnación, Yankees/Mariners, 258,468

SECOND BASEMEN

1. Tommy La Stella, Angels, 1,713,094

2. Jose Altuve, Astros, 1,629,148

3. DJ LeMahieu, Yankees, 1,312,490

4. Jonathan Schoop, Twins, 662,755

5. Whit Merrifield, Royals, 467,728

6. Brandon Lowe, Rays, 459,875

7. Michael Chavis, Red Sox, 431,185

8. Jason Kipnis, Indians, 341,003

9. Dee Gordon, Mariners, 200,741

10. Yolmer Sánchez, White Sox, 196,165

THIRD BASEMEN

1. Alex Bregman, Astros, 2,341,355

2. Gio Urshela, Yankees, 857,474

3. Hunter Dozier, Royals, 746,742

4. Rafael Devers, Red Sox, 678,223

5. Marwin Gonzalez, Twins, 563,531

6. Yoán Moncada, White Sox, 458,325

7. Matt Chapman, Athletics, 432,453

8. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays, 425,608

9. David Fletcher, Angels, 348,806

10. José Ramírez, Indians, 332,821

SHORTSTOPS

1. Jorge Polanco, Twins, 1,450,913

2. Carlos Correa, Astros, 1,115,469

3. Gleyber Torres, Yankees, 976,163

4. Francisco Lindor, Indians, 962,899

5. Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox, 884,640

6. Tim Anderson, White Sox, 830,218

7. Andrelton Simmons, Angels, 500,130

8. Elvis Andrus, Rangers, 303,385

9. Adalberto Mondesi, Royals, 248,836

10. Willy Adames, Rays, 200,488

DESIGNATED HITTERS

1. J.D. Martinez, Red Sox, 1,564,520

2. Hunter Pence, Rangers, 1,054,282

3. Nelson Cruz, Twins, 974,788

4. Shohei Ohtani, Angels, 775,030

5. Aledmys Díaz, Astros, 647,871

6. Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees, 535,250

7. Avisaíl García, Rays, 430,102

8. Khris Davis, Athletics, 408,017

9. Daniel Vogelbach, Mariners, 374,289

10. Jordan Luplow, Indians, 320,401

OUTFIELDERS

1. Mike Trout, Angels, 3,370,499

2. George Springer, Astros, 2,565,706

3. Michael Brantley, Astros, 1,667,430

4. Austin Meadows, Rays, 1,344,031

5. Mookie Betts, Red Sox, 1,325,117

6. Eddie Rosario, Twins, 1,172,657

7. Aaron Judge, Yankees, 995,903

8. Josh Reddick, Astros, 928,606

9. Joey Gallo, Rangers, 904,563

10. Max Kepler, Twins, 904,425

11. Byron Buxton, Twins, 768,885

12. Andrew Benintendi, Red Sox, 514,516

13. Jackie Bradley Jr., Red Sox, 469,470

14. Brett Gardner, Yankees, 467,742

15. Trey Mancini, Orioles, 459,725

16. Aaron Hicks, Yankees, 405,495

17. Tommy Pham, Rays, 395,680

18. Jake Bauers, Indians, 348,360

19. Shin-Soo Choo, Rangers, 336,403

20. Kole Calhoun, Angels, 321,171

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CATCHERS

1. Willson Contreras, Cubs, 2,384,622

2. Brian McCann, Braves, 1,762,917

3. Yasmani Grandal, Brewers, 1,193,352

4. J.T. Realmuto, Phillies, 738,116

5. Yadier Molina, Cardinals, 657,207

6. Austin Barnes, Dodgers, 625,930

7. Tony Wolters, Rockies, 404,994

8. Wilson Ramos, Mets, 286,852

9. Buster Posey, Giants, 244,267

10. Yan Gomes, Nationals, 187,945

FIRST BASEMEN

1. Freddie Freeman, Braves, 2,214,793

2. Josh Bell, Pirates, 1,831,933

3. Anthony Rizzo, Cubs, 1,545,682

4. Max Muncy, Dodgers, 829,213

5. Pete Alonso, Mets, 610,687

6. Rhys Hoskins, Phillies, 436,663

7. Jesús Aguilar, Brewers, 423,047

8. Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals, 422,610

9. Eric Hosmer, Padres, 249,216

10. Daniel Murphy, Rockies, 240,430

SECOND BASEMEN

1. Ozzie Albies, Braves, 2,190,518

2. Mike Moustakas, Brewers, 1,758,636

3. Ketel Marte, Diamondbacks, 1,102,419

4. Kiké Hernández, Dodgers, 809,446

5. Daniel Descalso, Cubs, 681,053

6. César Hernández, Phillies, 598,444

7. Robinson Canó, Mets, 315,451

8. Kolten Wong, Cardinals, 300,754

9. Brian Dozier, Nationals, 282,521

10. Ryan McMahon, Rockies, 230,729

THIRD BASEMEN

1. Nolan Arenado, Rockies, 2,483,867

2. Kris Bryant, Cubs, 1,400,401

3. Josh Donaldson, Braves, 1,376,228

4. Justin Turner, Dodgers, 920,376

5. Anthony Rendon, Nationals, 714,951

6. Eduardo Escobar, Diamondbacks, 364,095

7. Travis Shaw, Brewers, 348,664

8. Manny Machado, Padres, 342,100

9. Maikel Franco, Phillies, 255,600

10. Matt Carpenter, Cardinals, 255,345

SHORTSTOPS

1. Javier Báez, Cubs, 2,598,426

2. Dansby Swanson, Braves, 1,719,262

3. Trevor Story, Rockies, 961,384

4. Corey Seager, Dodgers, 878,049

5. Orlando Arcia, Brewers, 529,248

6. Fernando Tatis Jr. Padres 517,803

7. Jean Segura, Phillies, 471,236

8. Paul DeJong, Cardinals, 363,506

9. Trea Turner, Nationals, 277,018

10. José Iglesias, Reds, 219,459

OUTFIELDERS

1. Cody Bellinger, Dodgers, 3,685,170

2. Christian Yelich, Brewers, 3,646,071

3. Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves, 2,553,169

4. Nick Markakis, Braves, 1,425,889

5. Charlie Blackmon, Rockies, 1,242,552

6. Albert Almora, Cubs, 1,071,664

7. Jason Heyward, Cubs, 1,040,260

8. Kyle Schwarber, Cubs, 997,340

9. Joc Pederson, Dodgers, 961,515

10. Bryce Harper, Phillies, 830,422

11. Alex Verdugo, Dodgers, 780,957

12. Ender Inciarte, Braves, 726,910

13. Lorenzo Cain, Brewers, 600,727

14. Ryan Braun, Brewers, 501,143

15. Scott Kingery, Phillies, 482,068

16. Juan Soto, Nationals, 476,445

17. Marcell Ozuna, Cardinals, 468,513

18. Melky Cabrera, Pirates, 425,337

19. David Dahl, Rockies, 391,729

20. Jeff McNeil, Mets, 374,778

Bucky!

