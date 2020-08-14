Christian Yelich's three-run homer sparks Brewers past Cubs

CHICAGO — Christian Yelich hit a three-run homer and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the major league-leading Chicago Cubs 4-3 on Friday night at Wrigley Field.
Yelich hit his fifth homer of the season off Alec Mills to right-center field, erasing Chicago’s 3-1 lead in the sixth inning.
Yelich didn’t have much of a plan for the at-bat — the 2018 NL MVP said he felt lost at the plate all night — but somehow he nailed Mills’ first pitch.
“I kind of just swung and it hit my bat and it was kind of on the barrel enough,” Yelich said. “I was like, ‘I’m going to put gum in my mouth and chew that and not think about how (crappy) my at bats have been.’
“Swung at a changeup and home run.”
Mills (2-1) had been slated to start on Saturday but was bumped up when Friday’s scheduled starter Tyler Chatwood was scratched with mid-back tightness. Mills regretted that his hanging changeup to Yelich spoiled an otherwise solid outing.
“Just made a mistake to the best hitter in the lineup,” Mills said. “I can’t make that mistake and I’ve just got to learn from hit.”
Freddy Peralta (1-1), Milwaukee’s first reliever, pitched two scoreless innings and struck out five.
“I thought Freddy was wonderful tonight,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “I think he kind of just let it go from pitch one and it was impressive.”
The Cubs loaded the bases with two outs in the eighth when Brewers closer Josh Hader came in and walked Steven Souza Jr. and hit David Bote with a pitch. Hader struck out pinch-hitter Josh Phegley to end the inning, then worked around a two-out walk to Anthony Rizzo in the ninth to earn his fourth save.
Milwaukee starter Brandon Woodruff mostly matched Mills early, not allowing a baserunner until Rizzo reached on an error with one out in the fourth.
Woodruff labored and left in the fifth when Chicago sent nine to the plate and took a 3-1 lead. Jason Kipnis and Rizzo drove in runs with singles, and Ian Happ walked with the bases loaded.
Ryan Braun was out of the Brewers’ lineup for a second consecutive game, but Counsell said it was by design and not because of injury.
Braun, who was placed on the injured list Aug. 2 with an infected right index finger, appeared in a simulated game at the team’s alternate training camp in Appleton on Monday. Milwaukee activated him from the injured list Tuesday and he appeared in the final two games of a series against the Minnesota Twins at Miller Park.
First baseman Logan Morrison, whom the Brewers designated for assignment on Monday, cleared waivers and became a free agent after turning down an outright assignment to the alternate training site in Appleton.
