Christian Yelich's 3-run homer sparks Brewers past Diamondbacks

MILWAUKEE — Christian Yelich used a new bat and regained the power stroke that has been missing from his game this season.

Yelich hit a three-run home run in the third inning for one of the Milwaukee Brewers’ four homers in a 7-4 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday night.

Yelich’s blast was just his second homer of the season and came with a new blonde bat rather than the black model he normally uses.

“They’ve been here for like a week or two and I’ve been messing around with them,” Yelich said. “I broke one the other night, and (Travis) Shaw talked me into using them today. I was like, ‘All right.’ I’m not really superstitious with what bat I use, so I just took that one up there and it paid off tonight.”

Jackie Bradley Jr., Luis Urías and Avisaíl García also homered for the Brewers. Urías’ homer was his second in as many games and came on his 24th birthday.

Carson Kelly hit a two-run homer for Arizona, which left 14 men on base and suffered its 14th consecutive road defeat. The Diamondbacks have lost 25 of their past 30 overall and haven’t won on the road since a doubleheader sweep in Atlanta on April 25.