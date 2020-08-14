Christian Yelich's 3-run homer sparks Brewers past Cubs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO — Christian Yelich hit a three-run homer and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the major league-leading Chicago Cubs 4-3 on Friday night at Wrigley Field.

Yelich hit his fifth homer of the season off Alec Mills to right-center field, erasing Chicago’s 3-1 lead in the sixth inning.

Yelich didn’t have much of a plan for the at-bat — the 2018 NL MVP said he felt lost at the plate all night — but somehow he nailed Mills’ first pitch.

“I kind of just swung and it hit my bat and it was kind of on the barrel enough,” Yelich said. “I was like, ‘I’m going to put gum in my mouth and chew that and not think about how (crappy) my at bats have been.’

“Swung at a changeup and home run.”

Mills (2-1) had been slated to start on Saturday but was bumped up when Friday’s scheduled starter Tyler Chatwood was scratched with mid-back tightness. Mills regretted that his hanging changeup to Yelich spoiled an otherwise solid outing.

“Just made a mistake to the best hitter in the lineup,” Mills said. “I can’t make that mistake and I’ve just got to learn from hit.”

Freddy Peralta (1-1), Milwaukee’s first reliever, pitched two scoreless innings and struck out five.