Christian Yelich stays quiet amid reports of new contract with Brewers

Yelich turned into one of the game's most feared sluggers in Milwaukee. He led the NL with a .326 batting average, .598 slugging percentage and 1.000 OPS while helping the Brewers make it to the NL Championship Series in his first year with the team. He hit 44 homers and won another NL batting title with a career-high .329 average last season.

"Christian in his first two years here, you know he has done incredible things," manager Craig Counsell said, "and I think he's taken this challenge, and took a trade that was probably to a place that he wasn't sure about at the outset of it and made the best of it and found a place that he really likes to play."

Yelich was building a case for a second straight MVP award before he broke his right kneecap on Sept. 10, sidelining the outfielder for the rest of the year. He finished second to Los Angeles' Cody Bellinger in the MVP balloting, and the Brewers were eliminated by Washington in the wild-card game.

"Since I've been here and Yeli's been here, I mean he's been the best player I've ever seen," All-Star reliever Josh Hader said. "The way he goes about his business, he does everything the right way and it's just fun to be around him. For him to be here, life-long Brewer, that's exciting news."