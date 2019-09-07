MILWAUKEE — Christian Yelich delivered his 500th career RBI at a key moment.
Yelich sliced an opposite-field double off Brandon Kintzler to score the winning run in the ninth inning as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 3-2 on Saturday night at Miller Park.
Pinch hitter Tyler Austin reached on shortstop Addison Russell’s throwing error and before Yelich batted, Cubs pitching coach Tommy Hottovy came out to talk with Kintzler (3-3). Whatever was said didn’t work.
“I was just trying to find a way to win,” Yelich said.
Yelich walked three times and swiped second base each time, extending his career-best to 30 steals. He became the 10th player in major league history with 40 home runs and 30 stolen bases, a feat that’s been accomplished 12 times, the last by Ryan Braun in 2012. Yelich, who has 44 homers, was on in the first, sixth and eighth, getting the record-setting swipe off Rowan Wick.
Milwaukee pulled within three games of Chicago for the second NL wild card. The Cubs slipped 3½ back of NL Central-leading St. Louis, which beat Pittsburgh 10-1.
Brewers reliever Josh Hader (3-5) walked Anthony Rizzo with the bases loaded to force in the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth but got out of a bases-loaded jam. Yasmani Grandal lined the first pitch from reliever David Phelps into the Brewers bullpen to tie the game in the bottom of the inning.
“(Hader) was able to limit the damage and we were able to come back,” Yelich said.
Trying to protect a 1-0 lead for Cubs starter Yu Darvish, Kyle Ryan got two quick outs in the sixth before consecutive walks and a RBI single by Ben Gamel tied the game.
Darvish, who was scratched from his scheduled start Sept. 1 due to right forearm tightness, made his team-leading 28th start of the season a good one. He allowed three hits, a walk and seven strikeouts over five innings.
Gio González allowed just two hits over five innings, a harmless base hit and Russell’s ninth home run of the season. Russell started at short for Javier Báez, who is sidelined indefinitely with a hairline fracture in his left thumb.