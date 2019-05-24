MILWAUKEE — Andrew McCutchen hit a tiebreaking double in the sixth inning and the Philadelphia Phillies used stellar relief work to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-4 on Friday night, overcoming Christian Yelich’s major league-leading 20th homer.
McCutchen’s two-hit hit drove in Scott Kingery for a 5-4 lead. Rhys Hoskins added his 12th homer in the seventh, and five Phillies relievers combined for six scoreless innings.
Vince Velasquez (2-2), who was reinstated from the injured list earlier in the day, pitched two innings for the win. Hector Neris struck out the side in the ninth for his ninth save in nine tries.
Yelich returned after missing two games with back spasms and went deep in the third. Orlando Arcia also homered, but Milwaukee was hurt by some shaky relief.
Freddy Peralta (2-2) allowed two runs and three hits in two innings. Matt Albers also permitted a run while recording three outs.
“They scored in six innings so they were obviously putting runs on the board,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “We just couldn’t get a zero up there for a couple innings.”
Kingery’s RBI double made it 2-1 Phillies in the second, but the Brewers tied it in the bottom half on Arcia’s fifth homer. After Yelich connected, Yasmani Grandal made it 4-2 with an RBI double off Jerad Eickhoff.
Maikel Franco got one back for Philadelphia when he singled in Hoskins in the fourth. Bryce Harper tied it up in the fifth with an RBI double.
Philadelphia had a chance to go in front, but Lorenzo Cain hauled in César Hernández’s shot to deep center as he crashed into the wall.
The Phillies cut down the potential go-ahead run in the fifth when Yelich was thrown out at the plate on a failed double-steal attempt.
Neither starter fared well. Milwaukee’s Chase Anderson gave up three runs and six hits in four innings, while Eickhoff surrendered four runs and five hits in three innings.
Nelson activated
Encouraged by his progress, the Brewers activated pitcher Jimmy Nelson off the injured list and put him at Class AAA San Antonio.
The 29-year-old righty hasn’t pitched in the big leagues since September 2017. He was enjoying his best season when he injured his pitching shoulder diving back into first base after a base hit.
Nelson missed the entire 2018 season. He has made four rehab appearances this month, including three starts, in Class AAA and gone 2-0 with a 4.74 ERA. He struck out 22 and walked nine in 19 innings.
“We decided to option him and it’s really for him to just to continue to get back to where we think he can get to,” Craig Counsell said. “We think he’s making good progress. He’s answered the health questions, and I think he’s on his way back.”
“At this point, an option was kind of, for us, what we thought was best for the roster and best for him to continue on a regular schedule pitching.”
Nelson originally was scheduled to begin his rehab assignment in late April, but that was delayed when his twin daughters were born prematurely.
Nelson was 12-6 with a 3.49 ERA in 29 starts with 199 strikeouts in 175⅓ innings for the Brewers in 2017 when he was hurt.
“We’ve got to look at our roster a little bit, too,” Counsell said. “I think that’s the other thing. We’ve got a bunch of guys pitching really well right now in our rotation. If you have injuries, I think it’s a different conversation, or some other performance issues, a different conversation. At this point, I think part of it’s Jimmy, part of it’s we’ve got some guys throwing pretty well.”
Nelson, a second-round draft pick by Milwaukee in 2010, is 33-44 with a 4.12 ERA in 109 major league games, including 104 starts.