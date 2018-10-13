MILWAUKEE – The chants of “MVP” have greeted Christian Yelich every time he’s stepped to the plate at Miller Park in the postseason.
But after getting two hits, including a two-run home run in his second postseason at-bat in the National League Division Series against the Colorado Rockies, Yelich’s bat has gone quiet.
He went 0-for-5 in the last two games of the NLDS, but drew four walks as the Rockies made the decision to pitch around him as much as possible.
Yelich went hitless in Game 1 of the NL Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers and had a first-inning single and an intentional walk in five plate appearances in Game 2 on Saturday.
That leaves him with a disappointing .188 batting average, but with the eight walks he’s drawn he’s posted a solid .438 on-base percentage through five postseason games.
Saturday he was at the plate with two out and the potential tying run on second base in the ninth inning, but he hit a soft grounder to third to end the game as the Brewers lost 4-3.
“I’ve had opportunities, I just haven’t come through,” said Yelich, who finished the regular season with an NL-leading .326 average, 36 homers and 110 RBIs. “It’s baseball.
“We gave ourselves a chance. We had a chance there in the ninth inning and we came close in the eighth as well. That’s all you can do, give yourself an opportunity. It didn’t work out for us. They made the pitches when they had to. They did a good job.”
Quietly effective
Despite a hiccup on Saturday, rookie right-hander Corbin Burnes has staked out a significant role in the Brewers bullpen and earned the trust of manager Craig Counsell.
That trust was demonstrated in Game 2 against the Dodgers when Counsell turned to Burnes in the sixth inning after starter Wade Miley yielded a two-out single. Burnes retired Justin Turner to get out of that inning, but then allowed a walk and two singles to start the seventh and was charged with the Dodgers’ first two runs of the game.
But Counsell has demonstrated that he will stick with his players once they’ve earned his faith, and Burns won him over in his major league debut on July 10 when he pitched two perfect innings against the Miami Marlins to earn the save.
“If you put a guy into that situation in his big league debut and you kind of just watch how he handles it and how he goes about it, and he handles it well, that’s why you feel like he can handle all these other situations.
“He throws a lot of strikes. He’s just been in the strike zone a lot, or gets swings around the strike zone. So he doesn’t beat himself from that perspective, and that’s a really good trait.”
Burnes was promoted from Class AAA Colorado Springs in July, and posted a 7-0 record with a 2.61 ERA in 30 appearances. He pitched four shutout innings in the NLDS against Colorado, earning the win in Game 1 with two perfect innings.
For the most part, he’s done it with a quiet efficiency that is reflective of his nature.
“I didn’t hear him talk for the first week or two,” fellow reliever Jeremy Jeffress said. “But he does listen and he does crack a smile every now and then.”
Burnes said he’s gotten more comfortable around his more established teammates as he’s proven himself over the season.
“But personality-wise, I’ve always been a guy who tries to stay out of the limelight, out of the picture and just be the quiet guy who goes out and gets his work done,” Burnes said. “That’s kind of how I’ve always been.
“It’s funny, because him saying he didn’t hear me talk for two weeks, that’s probably what most everyone in this clubhouse would say. I’m just a quiet guy.”
Santana in a pinch
Domingo Santana struggled to hit in a part-time role early in the season, resulting in a demotion to Colorado Springs.
But since returning on September 1 he’s thrived in a pinch-hitting role, batting .444 (8-for-18 with two homers) during the final month and contributing a big two-run single off Clayton Kershaw in Game 1.
Counsell said that September experience served as a successful apprenticeship for Santana.
“He hadn’t done it much before, but he was very successful and did a really nice job,” Counsell said. “It’s essentially what earned him the spot on these playoff rosters.”
Santana got another pinch-hitting opportunity on Saturday, but struck out leading off the eighth inning.
Prince returns
Former Brewer Prince Fielder, a ringleader of the 2008 and 2011 playoff teams, threw out the ceremonial first pitch Saturday, wearing his old No. 28 and tossing a soft strike to Ryan Braun. The two punctuated the event with their traditional fake roundhouse swings.
Fielder said he’s not surprised to see his former teammate Counsell have success as a manager.
“I definitely thought he would be here,” Fielder said. “He helped me a lot when I was playing with him.”
For instance?
“There was one time I was thinking about bunting and he told me if I bunt he’ll punch me in the face.”