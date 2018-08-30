CINCINNATI — Christian Yelich sat on a chair in front of his locker, trying to take in all that had just happened.
"I'm so tired," he said.
No wonder. For more than four hours, Yelich led an improbable comeback with an historic effort.
Yelich became the eighth Brewers player to hit for the cycle on Wednesday night and tied the club record with six hits. Jesus Aguilar took it from there, hitting a homer in the 10th inning for a 13-12 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.
Then, it was time for everyone to catch their breath.
"I've never seen a game like that," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said of Yelich's 6-for-6 performance. "It was incredible. He's coming up and you're thinking he can't do it again, and he does it again. He did everything tonight, he really did. He's driving the bus home tonight."
Milwaukee desperately needed all of it.
Aguilar connected off Raisel Iglesias (2-3) for Milwaukee's fourth homer of the game, halting the Brewers' month-long slide. Milwaukee has dropped 11 of 20 and slipped into third place in the NL Central, five games behind the Cubs (78-54) and a half-game behind the St. Louis Cardinals (74-59). Milwaukee maintained a slim lead as the No. 2 team in the wild card race.
"Look, the next month there's going to be crazy nights and there's going to be more nights like this," Counsell said. "It might be a different kind of crazy. We're ready to take the ride."
Yelich became the first Brewer s player to hit for the cycle since George Kottaras on Sept. 3, 2011, at Houston. He also matched the club record with six of the Brewers' 22 hits, including a two-run homer.
"It's one of those things you never really expect to do," Yelich said. "Obviously you've got to have some luck involved in it, that's always a factor when you do something like that."
In a game delayed by 27 minutes at the start because of rain, Mike Moustakas' solo shot put Milwaukee ahead 11-10 in the eighth, but Joakim Soria's wild pitch allowed Billy Hamilton to score the tying run in the bottom of the inning. Jeremy Jeffress (7-1) gave up Brandon Dixon's homer in the 10th.
The Brewers extended their Great American Ball Park record to 21 straight games with at least one homer. Cincinnati connected five times, including a disputed three-run shot by reliever Michael Lorenzen that made it 10-6 in the sixth inning.
"It was a slugfest, for sure — back and forth, long rain delay," said Cincinnati's Tucker Barnhart, who had a solo shot. "That one had a little bit of everything."
Taylor Williams threw an up-and-in pitch to Lorenzen, who was trying to bunt with two runners aboard and two strikes. The ball deflected off Lorenzen's bat as he pulled away, and plate umpire Tony Randazzo ruled — over the objection of Counsell — that Lorenzen was trying to avoid the pitch rather than bunt it.
Given an extra chance, Lorenzen connected on the next pitch for his fourth homer of the season, flipping his bat as he rounded the bases.
Yelich is one of only four players since 1908 to have six hits and hit for the cycle in the same game. He joins Bobby Veach, Rondell White and Ian Kinsler.
Eugenio Suarez hit his 30th homer , becoming the fourth player in Reds history to hit that many while playing primarily third base. He joins Tony Perez, Todd Frazier and Deron Johnson.
Pina departs
Brewers catcher Manny Pina left the game after he was struck on the side of the face by a David Hernandez pitch in the seventh inning.
Hernandez threw a 1-1 slider high and tight, and it appeared to glance off Pina’s left shoulder before hitting his jaw. Pina was bleeding at home plate before walking to the dugout with an athletic trainer.
The hit-by-pitch started a game-tying Brewers rally. Erik Kratz took Pina’s place at first base and scored on Lorenzo Cain’s long double to cut the Brewers’ deficit to 10-9.
Yelich then tripled for a 10-10 tie, giving Yelich five hits and the cycle. Yelich later added an infield single.
Callups in focus
The Brewers will set a plan for September call-ups on Thursday, Counsell said, giving the players involved a chance to get to Washington to join the Brewers.
The players will come in waves; a handful on Saturday when rosters expand, at least one more Sunday when Zach Davies and Corey Knebel are eligible to return from optional assignments to the minors, and potentially more later next week, though Counsell said big-league needs would supersede Class AAA Colorado Springs’ potential playoff appearance.
“It’ll be kind of need-based a little bit as far as we go there,” Counsell said.
Among the players hopeful of a promotion is the only other catcher on Milwaukee’s 40-man roster, Jacob Nottingham. He arrived in Colorado Springs after rehabbing a fractured wrist in Phoenix, and he’s on track to be active for the SkySox at some point this weekend.
Spring openers announced
The Brewers will open spring training with a Cactus League game Feb. 23 against the Chicago Cubs, MLB announced.
Milwaukee’s spring home opener in Maryvale, Arizona will be Feb. 26 against the San Diego Padres.
Southern League sweep
The Brewers learned their Class AA Biloxi affiliate scored a clean sweep of the Southern League’s major awards.
Former first-round Draft pick Corey Ray was named the league’s MVP, right-hander Zack Brown was named the league’s most outstanding pitcher and Mike Guerrero was named manager of the year.
Up next
Brewers left-hander Wade Miley, who will start Thursday, beat the Reds 3-1 on May 2 in his Brewers debut in Cincinnati. He’s 4-0 in four career starts at Great American Ball Park with a 2.51 ERA.
Reds left-hander Cody Reed makes his second start of the season. He lasted three innings on April 9 against the Phillies, and has made his last 10 appearances out of the bullpen.
NOTES: Hamilton hit his fourth career leadoff homer and matched his career high with four hits. He left after his hard slide into home to score the tying run in the eighth. ... The nine combined homers were one shy of the GABP record. ... Milwaukee's Lorenzo Cain extended his hitting streak to 11 games, matching his career high.