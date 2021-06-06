Christian Yelich, Omar Narváez homer late to send Brewers past Diamondbacks

MILWAUKEE — Christian Yelich regained his composure, then delivered one of his biggest hits of the season on Saturday.

Yelich and Omar Narváez hit back-to-back homers in the eighth inning and the Milwaukee Brewers beat Arizona 7-5 at American Family Field, handing the Diamondbacks their team-record 16th straight road loss.

Milwaukee has won 13 of its last 16 against Arizona dating to the start of the 2018 season, including the first three games of the current series. The Brewers are 11-3 against NL West opponents this season.

Yelich, slowed by injuries this year, led off the eighth with his third home run, tagging Joakim Soria (0-2) for a 6-5 lead. The former NL MVP connected after he stepped out of the batter’s box and walked toward the dugout after disagreeing with a second strike on an appeal to third base umpire Joe West.

Yelich had little to say about the call afterward.

“It’s part of the game,” he said.

Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell credited Yelich for regaining his focus when he got back in the box.

“He laid off the next pitch and the got something he could handle,” Counsell said. “You have to put it behind you and stay in the present as much as you can.”