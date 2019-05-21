Weather Alert

...VERY GUSTY WINDS EXPECTED AS RAIN ENDS... SURFACE OBSERVATIONS SOUTHWEST OF THE AREA HAVE SHOWN A BRIEF PERIOD OF GUSTY WINDS OVER THE PAST HOUR ON THE BACK EDGE OF THE RAIN. LOCATIONS CAN EXPECT WIND GUSTS OF 40 TO 50 MPH AS SHOWERS COME TO AN END DURING THE OVERNIGHT HOURS.