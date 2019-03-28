MILWAUKEE — Christian Yelich and Josh Hader picked up right where they left off Thursday for the Milwaukee Brewers. Ditto for Lorenzo Cain.
Yelich, the reigning National League MVP, hit a three-run home run and Hader, the NL Relief Pitcher of the Year, pitched two overpowering innings as the Brewers beat the Cardinals 5-4 before an Opening Day sellout crowd of 45,304 at Miller Park.
Yelich’s home run in the third inning gave the Brewers a 4-3 lead after the Cardinals had jumped on Milwaukee starter Jhoulys Chacin for three runs in the second inning on back-to-back home runs by Kolten Wong and Harrison Bader on consecutive pitches.
Mike Moustakas provided the Brewers’ first run with a solo homer in the second.
Chacin made it 5-3 with his second career homer in the fifth inning, which turned out to be a big run after Wong hit his second homer of the day, this one off reliever Junior Guerra in the seventh.
Hader came on in the eighth and struck out the side on 10 pitches and then retired the side in ninth, with the help of a leaping catch at the fence by Cain to rob a potential tying home run from pinch hitter Jose Martinez.