NEW YORK — Christian Yelich’s superb start to the season hit a snag.
The reigning NL MVP is day to day with a sore lower back after being pulled in the fifth inning of the New York Mets’ 5-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday at Citi Field.
Mets star Robinson Cano was also injured in the game, which New York won following J.D. Davis’ tiebreaking, pinch-hit single in the seventh.
Yelich singled in the fourth and then injured his back on an attempted stolen base. He stopped awkwardly when a pitch was fouled off, and manager Craig Counsell said his back “grabbed on him.” He remained in the game for another inning but was replaced in the field for the bottom of the fifth.
“He’s a little sore right now,” Counsell said. “I don’t think it’s (an injured list), but we’ll see how he is tomorrow. I would say it’s, I would definitely try to give him a day tomorrow.”
Yelich did not speak to reporters after the game. Counsell said the team did not plan to send him for a scan.
Yelich dealt with back issues last season but overcame them with a huge second half, hitting .367 with 25 home runs in his final 65 games while Milwaukee rallied for an NL Central title.
He’s carried over that hot start, batting .353 with 14 homers in 29 games, putting him on pace for 78 homers and 190 RBIs. Yelich went deep Saturday to match Albert Pujols (2006) and Alex Rodriguez (2007) for the most homers in the first month of a season.
Over his past 94 games, dating to last year's All-Star break, Yelich has hit like peak Barry Bonds, with a .363 batting average, 39 homers, 101 RBIs and a 1.231 OPS.
That's some wild production for a player who never finished higher than 19th in NL MVP voting over five seasons with the Miami Marlins. He was traded to Milwaukee before last season.
One of the biggest changes has been in Yelich's aggression. After ranking among baseball's most selective hitters early in his career, he has swung at the first pitch in nearly a third of his plate appearances this season. He's doing more damage, too — he had a .990 OPS on first pitches in 2017, before some adjustments in Milwaukee. This year, his OPS on first pitches is 1.800.
Yelich also has jumped aboard baseball's fly ball revolution.
For years before Yelich's breakout 2018, stat heads had pegged the lefty as a prime swing change candidate because he ranked among the league leaders in exit velocity but slotted near the bottom in average launch angle.
Turns out, Yelich didn't need a swing overhaul to get the ball in the air, just a tweak in his approach. That early count aggression has been a big driver in helping him get the ball off the ground.
And unlike some of today's upper-cutting sluggers, Yelich's offensive game essentially has no holes.
"When guys go on streaks like this, pitchers have adjusted, of course, and he's come up with answers to that," Counsell said. "There's only so many things you can do. You can create different sequences. You can go more soft. You can go more hard-in. That's all things that they've tried. He's had answers for them."
If there's no adjustment pitchers can make, no hole to discover and exploit, could it be that this 94-game span isn't a hot streak, but a new norm?
"I think people are going to be asking that question for the rest of Christian Yelich's career," Counsell said.
Cano exited in the first after being hit by a pitch on his left hand while failing to check his swing. X-rays taken during the game were negative, but New York will send him for further testing Monday, including an MRI.
“We’re still a little concerned so we’re going to get further tests tomorrow and kind of go from there,” manager Mickey Callaway said.
Cano was ruled to have swung at the pitch that ended his day by plate umpire Todd Tichenor. It’s the second time this season Cano has been struck by a pitch but called for a swinging strike.
Davis put New York ahead 3-2 with a line drive against reliever Alex Claudio. Amed Rosario scored from second after reaching when Yelich’s replacement, Ben Gamel, dropped his flyball in right field with Jacob Barnes (1-1) pitching.
Milwaukee walked Michael Conforto to get to Davis, a move Counsell said he regretted.
“I probably would have liked to have handled the seventh inning a little differently, probably gone at Conforto with Claudio instead of walking him,” he said.
Tomas Nido, recalled from Class AAA on Sunday when catcher Travis d’Arnaud was cut, added a pinch-hit, two-run double in the eighth.
Seth Lugo struck out the side in the eighth, and Edwin Diaz pitched the ninth for his eighth save in eight chances. New York ended a three-game skid.
Milwaukee’s Mike Moustakas hit a tying two-run homer off Steven Matz (3-1) in the seventh. Matz had been excellent until then, pitching most of the game with a 2-0 lead. He finished with seven innings of two-run ball, striking out four without a walk.
“He had command of the game,” Callaway said. “He settled in. He was cool, calm, collected.”
Brewers left-hander Gio Gonzalez was hit hard early in his season debut but steadied himself to throw five innings of two-run ball. He signed a $2 million, one-year deal Saturday after opting out of his minor league contract with the Yankees.
Braun gets bath
Brewers left fielder Ryan Braun got a sudsy surprise chasing Pete Alonso's flyball in the first inning — a cold one dumped right on his cap.
Braun leapt at the wall for Alonso's drive in the first inning Sunday at Citi Field while a Mets fan reached down and appeared to try to catch the ball in his beer cup. Both came up empty, and the fan's beer spilled and splashed right onto Braun's hat.
The ball caromed off the top of the wall, and Alonso lugged his way to a triple. Braun was left shaking foam off the bill of his cap while center fielder Lorenzo Cain laughed.
Replay review upheld the umpires' decision that there was no fan interference and the ball did not clear the fence.
It was Alonso's first career triple.
"If I could, I would have bought him a beer," Alonso said of the fan. "The Mets need to get that guy a beer, for sure."
Alonso scored on Todd Frazier's single for a 1-0 lead.
Nelson scratched
Brewers right-hander Jimmy Nelson (right shoulder) was scratched from a rehab start with Class AAA San Antonio when his wife went into labor prematurely with twin daughters.
Nelson tweeted that the girls, Riley James and Naomi Lynn, were born at 3 lbs, 10 ounces each. Nelson flew to Houston to be with his family, and his rehab has been put on hold.
Up next
Milwaukee opens a 10-game homestand with the first of four against Colorado on Monday. RHP Zach Davies (2-0, 1.65) is scheduled to pitch.