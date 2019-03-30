MILWAUKEE — Christian Yelich made history at the start, and Josh Hader made short work at the end.
Yelich became the first MVP to homer in the first three games of the following season and Hader closed things out with an immaculate inning in the Milwaukee Brewers’ 4-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday night at Miller Park.
After making a sliding catch in right field in the top of the first inning, Yelich took Cardinals starter Dakota Hudson deep for a solo shot in his first at-bat in the bottom half.
Yelich became the 35th player to homer in each of his team’s first three games of a season. Only five have extended it to four.
“He’s swinging the bat really, really good,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said.
Travis Shaw and Mike Moustakas also homered off Hudson as the Brewers’ left-handed hitters teed off on the Cardinals right-hander, who was making his first major-league start.
“Tonight was a night we thought that our lefties could have some success,” Counsell said. “It’s trying to be a balanced offensive team and have something to offer different pitchers, challenge different pitchers in the division. That’s a good way for our guys to get opportunities. This is how we become a good unit, to have answers for different pitchers.”
Hader struck out all three batters he faced in the ninth, all on three pitches, for his second save. It was only the fifth immaculate inning by a Brewers pitcher and the first since Mike Fiers had one against the Los Angeles Dodgers on May 7, 2015.
Only four pitchers accomplished the feat last season: Kevin Gausman, Max Scherzer, German Marquez and Zac Rosscup.
Brandon Woodruff (1-0) struck out five while pitching five innings of two-run ball. He finished his final inning by getting Marcell Ozuna to swing and miss on a slider.
“I thought Brandon really got better as the game went along,” Counsell said. “His velocity early in the game carried him but he was probably making some mistakes. And then as the game got on, I thought his slider got better. It was really cool to see him gut out that last at-bat against Ozuna. He worked hard for it, but he executed pitches when he had to.”
Hudson (0-1) allowed seven hits and two walks, striking out six over 4⅓ innings in his first career start. Yelich’s home run was the first Hudson allowed; he made 26 appearances out of the bullpen last season.
Brewers right-hander Alex Wilson struck out Paul Goldschmidt to end the seventh and followed with a scoreless eighth in his Brewers debut.
A day after hitting three home runs, Goldschmidt had an RBI single but struck out twice. Kolten Wong drove in the Cardinals’ other run with a double in the fourth, part of a three-hit day.
Shaw hit a one-out home run in the third inning. After catcher Yasmani Grandal reached on a Goldschmidt error, Moustakas homered to center for a 4-1 lead.
Milwaukee outfielder Ryan Braun was left out of the starting lineup but appeared as a pinch-hitter, flying out to left in the sixth.