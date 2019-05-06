MILWAUKEE — After a stellar start to the season, being sidelined with a sore back began to test Christian Yelich’s patience.
Yelich eagerly returned to the lineup Sunday, hitting his 15th homer, a towering 440-foot shot that caromed off the third deck in right field at Miller Park, as the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the New York Mets 3-2 for a sweep of their three-game series.
“I got it pretty good,” Yelich said. “It was nice to be back for sure.”
The teams were coming off an 18-inning game on Saturday night, the longest in Miller Park history, that lasted 5 hours, 22 minutes and ended with Ryan Braun’s two-run single to right field.
Yelich, the NL MVP, was back in the starting lineup after missing five consecutive games with low back soreness. He lined out as a pinch-hitter in the 10th inning of Saturday’s game.
“I want to be out there, for sure, but I understand that you have to take your time, make sure it’s all good and not lose sight of the bigger picture,” Yelich said.
Yelich’s home run off Jason Vargas (1-2) gave Milwaukee a 3-0 lead in the third inning. The Brewers scored the game’s first run earlier in the inning on Lorenzo Cain’s sacrifice fly.
With its bullpen depleted, the Brewers got a much-needed performance from starter Zach Davies (4-0), who gave up six hits and two runs in 7⅔ innings while throwing a season-high 118 pitches.
“Zach delivered as much as we possibly could have expected,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said.
Davies had a plan that he hoped would take pressure off the rest of the staff.
“It was about getting quick outs, get deep in the ball game,” Davies said.
Josh Hader struck out the side in the ninth for his ninth save.
The Mets scored a run in the fifth inning on Tomas Nido’s run-scoring single and added another in the seventh when Juan Lagares hit a two-out, solo home run off Davies.
Vargas gave up three hits and three runs in four innings before leaving for a pinch-hitter in the fifth after experiencing mild hamstring tightness.
“He had a lot of pitches left. It is just unfortunate,” Mets manager Mickey Calloway said.
Cain in pain
In addition to getting hit by a pitch, Cain also had the wind knocked out of him when he crashed into the center-field wall earlier in the sixth inning after making a running grab of Pete Alonso’s liner.
“Was just trying to make a play,” Cain said. “Got a read on it, got a good jump and was able to run it down.” Cain’s fielding prowess continues to impress his teammates.
“Someone needs to give him a Gold Glove. Anybody. Somebody,” Yelich said. “That was a good one. He hit the wall full speed, and people think because there’s a pad on it, it doesn’t hurt very much. It hurts a lot. He had a tough 15 minutes there.”
Roster moves galore
Both teams made moves to replenish their bullpens. The Brewers selected right-hander Burch Smith from Class AAA San Antonio and optioned right-hander Taylor Williams, who pitched four innings and was the winning pitcher on Saturday, to the Missions. The Brewers also designated right-hander Jay Jackson for assignment.
The Mets optioned left-hander Ryan O’Rourke and right-hander Chris Flexen to Class AAA Syracuse and recalled right-handers Tim Peterson and Tyler Bashlor. Flexen took the loss in Saturday’s game.
From the infirmary
Cain left the game in the sixth inning after being hit on the left hand by a pitch from Peterson. X-rays were negative and he was diagnosed with a contusion. Counsell said he planned to give Cain the day off Monday. ... Right-hander Jimmy Nelson, who has been out since having shoulder surgery in September 2017, pitched in a rehab outing at San Antonio on Sunday. He surrendered two runs and three hits in 3⅓ innings with four walks and three strikeouts. ... Right-hander Aaron Wilkerson (left foot) is expected to pitch in a rehab assignment for San Antonio on Tuesday.
Up next
Right-hander Jhoulys Chacin (3-3, 5.24) will make his eighth start of the season as Milwaukee opens a three-game series at home against Washington on Monday. Three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer (1-4, 4.08) is slated to start for the Nationals.