Christian Yelich homers, Brewers club White Sox

CHICAGO — Christian Yelich hit his first career inside-the-park homer and walked four times, helping the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago White Sox 8-3 on Thursday night.

Jedd Gyorko homered and drove in three runs for Milwaukee, and Mark Mathias had two hits with two RBIs. Josh Lindblom (1-0) struck out seven in five innings.

The Brewers and White Sox split a home-and-home series, with each team winning two games in their opponent’s ballpark.

Rookie phenom Luis Robert went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts as the White Sox dropped their second straight game after winning six in a row. Gio González (0-1) was charged with five runs, four earned, and eight hits in 4⅓ innings.

Yelich had been slumping this season, going 3-for-34 in his first eight games. But the 2018 NL MVP made the most of an ugly misplay by left fielder Eloy Jiménez in the fifth, raising another round of questions over whether the talented White Sox slugger might be better suited for designated hitter in the long run.