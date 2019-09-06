MILWAUKEE — Craig Counsell doesn't fret for a moment when Christian Yelich struggles from time to time.
The Milwaukee Brewers manager has come to expect that the National League's reigning MVP will snap out of his funks quickly with a clutch performance.
Yelich was at it again on Friday at Miller Park, putting an 0-for-5 effort a night earlier behind him with a three-run home run that helped power the Brewers to a 7-1 victory over the Cubs, evening the four-game series against Chicago at a game apiece.
The right fielder had the big blow in the Brewers' four-run third inning, hitting a three-run drive to right-center. Cory Spangenberg added a run-scoring bunt single off Cole Hamels, giving Milwaukee a 4-1 lead.
"If there's a rough game (for Yelich), something really good is going to happen the next game," Counsell said. "That's why he's a great player — he doesn't let those things (linger). It's wrong to say you expect it, but he does such a great job of making adjustments and fine-tuning that the dry spells don't last very long."
Yelich's 44th homer tied him with Cody Bellinger of the Los Angeles Dodgers, one behind NL leader Pete Alonso of the New York Mets.
Milwaukee pulled within four games of Chicago for the second NL wild card. The Cubs, who had won their past six road games, remained 2½ back of the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals, who lost 9-4 at Pittsburgh.
Zach Davies (9-7) pitched five effective innings for his first win since July 18. The right-hander allowed one run — Nicholas Castellanos' 24th homer in the third — and three hits. Davies went 0-5 with a 7.76 ERA in his previous six starts.
Davies almost picked up a win in his previous outing, but he was pulled after pitching 4 2/3 innings in the Brewers' 2-0 victory over the Cubs last weekend.
Brent Suter retired all six batters he faced, Junior Guerra pitched a scoreless eighth and Ray Black finished with a perfect ninth as Milwaukee's bullpen did not allow a hit and gave the Brewers a rare comfortable victory.
"We pitched so well tonight," Counsell said. "All four guys were really, really good. Zach did a nice job staying on the corners all night. Suter's two innings were kind of vintage Brent Suter, and the other two guys did a nice job finishing it off."
Hamels (7-6) was tagged for five runs and nine hits in 3⅓ innings.
Yasmani Grandal made it 5-1 in the fourth with his 24th homer. Orlando Arcia added a sacrifice fly in the seventh, and Ben Gamel singled in a run in the eighth.
Castellanos' homer was his 13th in 33 games since he was acquired from Detroit at the trade deadline.
From the infirmary
Cubs shortstop Javier Baez was scratched with lingering soreness in his left thumb. He will get an MRI today and likely will not play in the third game of the series, manager Joe Maddon said. Chicago closer Craig Kimbrel said he hopes to return next week after being placed on the 10-day injured list with elbow inflammation.
Counsell said Brewers catcher Manny Pina, who left Thursday's game after taking a foul ball off the mask, sustained a concussion and will miss at least a couple of games. Catcher Jacob Nottingham was recalled from Class AAA San Antonio. Third baseman Mike Moustakas missed his third consecutive game because his sore left hand is "not making great progress," Counsell said. Outfielder Ryan Braun left the game with back tightness.
Up next
Cubs right-hander Yu Darvish (5-6, 4.25 ERA), who missed his last turn with right forearm tightness, is scheduled to make his first start since Aug. 27. He has 78 strikeouts and just three walks in his past 10 starts.
Brewers left-hander Gio Gonzalez (2-2, 4.14) is slated to make his fifth start this season against the Cubs. He is 1-0 with 1.40 ERA in his previous four starts against them.