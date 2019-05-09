MILWAUKEE — Yet again, Christian Yelich quickly swung things in Milwaukee’s favor.
The reigning National League MVP connected in the first inning for his major leading-leading 16th home run and the Brewers won their sixth straight game, beating the Washington Nationals 7-3 on Wednesday at Miller Park.
Yelich’s solo drive came on the fourth pitch of the afternoon from Jeremy Hellickson (2-1).
“Swing at good pitches,” said Yelich, who finished with three hits and scored twice. “Whether it’s the first pitch, the last pitch, somewhere in-between.”
The Nationals, who were swept in a series for the first time this season, have dropped four in a row. Milwaukee swept the Mets over the weekend.
Washington loaded the bases with one out in the ninth inning, but Josh Hader struck out pinch hitter Kurt Suzuki and Adam Eaton for his 10th save in 10 chances.
“We battled back again, but we’ve got to start playing clean baseball, stop giving other teams 30 outs and playing good baseball,” Washington manager Dave Martinez said. “If you think about it, on the other end, we have 27 outs, 13 of them were strikeouts, so we’ve got to start putting the ball in play.”
Mike Moustakas and Manny Pina also connected for Milwaukee, which leads the National League with 65 home runs.
The Brewers took advantage of Washington misplays to make it 4-0 in the first inning. After third baseman Anthony Rendon made an error on Moustakas’ grounder and Hellickson walked Ryan Braun, Eaton overran a towering flyball by Eric Thames in left field that dropped a few feet into fair territory and bounced into the seats for a ground-rule double, scoring Moustakas.
Orlando Arcia added a two-run single, with Thames reaching the plate when right fielder Victor Robles’ throw sailed over the head of catcher Yan Gomes.
Moustakas hit a two-run homer for a 6-0 lead in the second. Pina connected in the fifth for his first home run of the season.
Brandon Woodruff (5-1) struck out a career-high nine while collecting his third straight win. He gave up one run in six innings.
“I tell myself to just go out every inning and attack the guys, and get strike one first, go right after them,” Woodruff said.
Woodruff was especially effective facing the meat of the Nationals’ order. Six of his strikeouts came against Washington’s No. 3, 4 and 5 hitters (Rendon twice, Gomes three times and Brian Dozier once).
The Nationals made it 7-3 with two runs in the seventh off Matt Albers. Wilmer Difo had an RBI single and later scored on a sacrifice fly by pinch hitter Howie Kendrick.
Dabo in the house
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, whose team won the college football championship two of the past three seasons, threw out a ceremonial first pitch.
He was accompanied by former Brewers infielder Bill Spiers, who was a Clemson punter and is now a member of Swinney’s staff.
Up next
Left-hander Gio Gonzalez (0-0, 2.61 ERA), who was signed as a free agent on April 27, is slated to make his third start on Friday against the Cubs at Wrigley Field. Chicago has not announced its starter.