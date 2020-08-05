Christian Yelich gets night off in third game of Brewers-White Sox series

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MILWAUKEE — Christian Yelich was a mere spectator Wednesday night when the Milwaukee Brewers faced the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Manager Craig Counsell hoped a day off would give Yelich a chance to regroup as he looks to snap out of a season-opening slump.

"He's getting a mental break," Counsell said. "That's the best way of saying it."

Yelich is batting .088 (3-for-34) with 16 strikeouts in 37 plate appearances through eight games. He had a pair of singles, walked twice and struck out four times in two games against the White Sox at Miller Park; three of those strikeouts came in Tuesday's 3-2 loss.

"It was kind of obvious after the game (Tuesday) that this was the right thing to do right now," Counsel said. "There's mechanical things that that we see and he feels but is having a hard time just fixing that are definitely part of this and a big part of this. But it also can be exhausting when you're just not getting the results that you want to get."

First baseman Justin Smoak also got the night off. He is hitting .161 (5-for-31) with a home run, one RBI and 15 strikeouts in 33 plate appearances.