Christian Yelich gets night off in third game of Brewers-White Sox series

MILWAUKEE — Christian Yelich was a mere spectator Wednesday night when the Milwaukee Brewers faced the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Manager Craig Counsell hoped a day off would give Yelich a chance to regroup as he looks to snap out of a season-opening slump.
"He's getting a mental break," Counsell said. "That's the best way of saying it."
Yelich is batting .088 (3-for-34) with 16 strikeouts in 37 plate appearances through eight games. He had a pair of singles, walked twice and struck out four times in two games against the White Sox at Miller Park; three of those strikeouts came in Tuesday's 3-2 loss.
"It was kind of obvious after the game (Tuesday) that this was the right thing to do right now," Counsel said. "There's mechanical things that that we see and he feels but is having a hard time just fixing that are definitely part of this and a big part of this. But it also can be exhausting when you're just not getting the results that you want to get."
First baseman Justin Smoak also got the night off. He is hitting .161 (5-for-31) with a home run, one RBI and 15 strikeouts in 33 plate appearances.
"Justin's a player who has got the ability to hit a lot of home runs when he gets hot," Counsell said. "We know he's going to get on base and we know he's going to hit some home runs. The first 30 or so plate appearances, it hasn't happened and he's probably swung and missed more than he's a little more accustomed to but, it's like we all say, it gets amplified here at the start of the season."
Along with the absences of Ryan Braun (injury) and Lorenzo Cain (opted out), and left-hander Dallas Keuchel staring for Chicago, Counsell had to be creative in filling out his lineup card. Ryon Healy was placed in the leadoff spot and Jedd Gyorko inserted in the cleanup spot.
"Don't get too worried about (the lineup)," Counsell said. (Healy) is a right-handed hitter and it's a good matchup for him. He's not a great runner, that's not why he's hitting leadoff. I just feel like it's a good matchup for him and I also feel like there's some interchangeability with that spot as the game goes on."
Hiura impresses
Keston Hiura was Milwaukee's designated hitter Wednesday, giving him a break from second base a day after turning in his most impressive defensive play of the season and perhaps his young career.
Hirua saved a run in the fifth inning when he snared a Yoan Moncada chopper in shallow right and then fired a perfect throw to get Moncada at first base.
Fielding was a primary focus for Hiura during spring training. Because he has a home in Phoenix, he was able to continue that work during baseball's hiatus.
"Keston has really just taken (improving his defense) upon himself," Counsell said. "He's off to a good start. When the work pays off and you get a reward for it, it's really refreshing. I give him a lot of credit in this whole thing."
Playing catch-up
The Brewers' unscheduled weekend off left many of the team's pitchers looking for work.
Among that group are starting candidates Eric Lauer and Freddy Peralta, who haven't thrown since July 26 in Chicago.
Counsell said both have been available out of the bullpen the past two days and throwing on the side, but the nature of those games led him to use other relief options.
"It'll be the same way tonight," Counsell said. "(The layoff) just pushed them back as far as building them up. We'll probably have to stay where we're at with them instead of kind of moving forward with them."
The layoff also has affected some shorter-inning relievers such as Alex Claudio, Josh Hader and J.P. Feyereisen. But with no scheduled off days between now and Aug. 17, Counsell isn't worried about a lack of opportunities.
