Christian Yelich drives in 6 runs, powers Brewers past Nationals

MILWAUKEE — Christian Yelich has a message for Milwaukee Brewers fans who have given up on the outfielder finding his power stroke this season.

“The story is not written yet," Yelich said. "We have a long way to go."

Yelich offer a glint of hope Saturday, hitting a solo home run in the first inning, adding a grand slam in the eighth and finishing with six RBIs as the Brewers held on for a 9-6 victory against the Washington Nationals at American Family Field.

Yelich’s slam gave the Brewers a 9-4 lead. Washington scored two in the ninth, but left the bases loaded.

“Really just trying to add on to the lead there, we were already up by one,” said Yelich, who homered on the ninth pitch of the at-bat. “Just trying to really get something into the outfield so we can tag and tack on an extra run.”

Luis Urias reached on catcher’s interference to open the eighth against Javy Guerra (0-1). Jace Peterson singled and Jackie Bradley Jr. was hit by a pitch. After Willy Adames popped out, Kolten Wong was hit by a pitch to force in the go-ahead run at 5-4.

Yelich, who also had an RBI single, then drove a 3-2 pitch 454 feet to right-center for his eighth homer of the season.