Christian Yelich, Brewers bail out Corbin Burnes in victory over Pirates

Reynolds scored when Jacob Stallings bounced into a double play for the first two outs of the inning, and the Pirates added another when Erik Gonzalez and Ka'ai Tom opened the second with consecutive triples.

Burnes retired seven of his next 10 batters, striking out five, before struggling in the fifth.

The Brewers announced they acquired right-handed reliever Hunter Strickland from the Los Angeles Angels for cash.

This marks the second time this season that the 32-year-old right-hander has changed teams. The Angels purchased Strickland from the Tampa Bay Rays on May 15 before designating him for assignment Monday.

Strickland had a 1.69 ERA in 13 appearances for Tampa Bay but posted a 9.95 ERA in nine games with the Angels. He didn’t have a decision for either team.

“We’re taking a chance on a guy,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “It’s pretty much no risk I guess is how you’d see it. He got off to a good start this season, and then struggled a little bit with Anaheim, but we’re hoping we can kind of recapture the form that he had earlier in the season. And, obviously, there’s a pretty good history there of just having some success.”