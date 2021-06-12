Christian Yelich, Brewers bail out Corbin Burnes in victory over Pirates

MILWAUKEE — Christian Yelich hit a three-run double during a five-run fourth inning and the Milwaukee Brewers bailed out starter Corbin Burnes in a 7-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.
Burnes allowed three runs in the first inning, got himself under control but then loaded the bases with no outs in the fifth. Trevor Richards (1-0) relieved and struck out three straight to end the threat and preserve a three-run lead.
Yelich had two hits for his first multihit game since May 24 and sixth of the season. Omar Narvaez also had two hits — RBI singles in the third and fourth innings.
Pittsburgh right-hander Chad Kuhl (0-4) gave up six runs, five earned, with five hits and four walks over 3⅓ innings. He struck out two.
The Pirates had 10 hits, including three from second baseman Adam Fraizer, but went 2-for-16 with runners in scoring position and stranded 10.
Pittsburgh got an early jump on Burnes, who gave up four runs, two earned, with eight hits and three walks while striking out eight over four innings.
The normally locked-in Burnes got off to a rough start and found himself in a 2-0 hole just 19 pitches into the game. Fraizer and Phillip Evans opened with back-to-back singles and scored when Burnes made a bad throw on a comebacker by Bryan Reynolds.
Reynolds scored when Jacob Stallings bounced into a double play for the first two outs of the inning, and the Pirates added another when Erik Gonzalez and Ka'ai Tom opened the second with consecutive triples.
Burnes retired seven of his next 10 batters, striking out five, before struggling in the fifth.
Strickland added
The Brewers announced they acquired right-handed reliever Hunter Strickland from the Los Angeles Angels for cash.
This marks the second time this season that the 32-year-old right-hander has changed teams. The Angels purchased Strickland from the Tampa Bay Rays on May 15 before designating him for assignment Monday.
Strickland had a 1.69 ERA in 13 appearances for Tampa Bay but posted a 9.95 ERA in nine games with the Angels. He didn’t have a decision for either team.
“We’re taking a chance on a guy,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “It’s pretty much no risk I guess is how you’d see it. He got off to a good start this season, and then struggled a little bit with Anaheim, but we’re hoping we can kind of recapture the form that he had earlier in the season. And, obviously, there’s a pretty good history there of just having some success.”
Strickland has a career record of 16-16 with a 3.29 ERA. Before this season, he had pitched for the San Francisco Giants (2014-18), Seattle Mariners (2019), Washington Nationals (2019) and New York Mets (2020).
Shaw looks ahead
Brewers third baseman Travis Shaw will take a few more days to let the pain in his dislocated shoulder subside before starting a rehab plan that he hopes will have him back on the field before the end of the season.
"We're not giving up," Shaw said. "I think there's a chance that 3-4 weeks from now, we start strengthening it a bit and 5-6 weeks from now we can possibly start developing a rehab assignment plan. Then, once I go down there, see how it feels playing in a game and then go from there."
Shaw said he caught a break because the injury happened to his left, non-throwing shoulder, which would also be his lead shoulder while batting.
Along with transferring Shaw to the 60-day injured list, Milwaukee placed outfielder Tyrone Taylor on the 10-day injured list with a strained right shoulder sustained while making a throw during batting practice on Friday.
Up next
The Pirates recalled right-hander Will Crowe (0-4, 7.26 ERA) from Class AAA Indianapolis to start Sunday. Right-hander Adrian Houser (4-5, 3.66) gets the nod for the Brewers.