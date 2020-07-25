Christian Yelich blasts out of slump to lift Brewers past Cubs in second game of shortened season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MILWAUKEE — Christian Yelich made sure his first hit of the season counted.

Yelich blasted a 1-2 fastball from Duane Underwood Jr. to center for a three-run home run as the Brewers defeated the Chicago Cubs, 8-3, Saturday afternoon at Miller Park.

The homer was Yelich's first since Sept. 6 of last season and first hit since Sept. 9. His season came to an end a day later when he fouled a ball off his knee, fracturing his knee cap. He was completely recovered when Spring Training opened in February and feeling even stronger when baseball returned after a three-month hiatus but Yelich managed just two hits during intrasquad play and was 0-for-7 in the regular season before his sixth-inning blast Saturday.

A day after Orlando Arcia accounted for Milwaukee's only three hits off Kyle Hendricks, every Brewers starter except Arcia recorded a hit Saturday. The Brewers combined for 11 hits in all, with six of them coming at the expense of Chicago right-hander Yu Darvish (0-1), who allowed three runs while striking out five over four innings of work.