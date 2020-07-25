Christian Yelich blasts out of slump to lift Brewers past Cubs in second game of shortened season

MILWAUKEE — Christian Yelich made sure his first hit of the season counted.
Yelich blasted a 1-2 fastball from Duane Underwood Jr. to center for a three-run home run as the Brewers defeated the Chicago Cubs, 8-3, Saturday afternoon at Miller Park.
The homer was Yelich's first since Sept. 6 of last season and first hit since Sept. 9. His season came to an end a day later when he fouled a ball off his knee, fracturing his knee cap. He was completely recovered when Spring Training opened in February and feeling even stronger when baseball returned after a three-month hiatus but Yelich managed just two hits during intrasquad play and was 0-for-7 in the regular season before his sixth-inning blast Saturday.
A day after Orlando Arcia accounted for Milwaukee's only three hits off Kyle Hendricks, every Brewers starter except Arcia recorded a hit Saturday. The Brewers combined for 11 hits in all, with six of them coming at the expense of Chicago right-hander Yu Darvish (0-1), who allowed three runs while striking out five over four innings of work.
Willson Contreras staked Darvish to an early lead, driving in Anthony Rizzo with an RBI single off Corbin Burnes in the first inning. Milwaukee answered in the second when Lorenzo Cain, having escaped a rundown that allowed Ben Gamel to reach on a fielder's choice, scored on Eric Sogard's base hit to center.
Burnes prevented further damage and recorded three of his six strikeouts in the third inning. But a one-out single to to Victor Caratini in the fourth pushed his pitch count to 75 leading manager Craig Counsell to call on left-hander Brent Suter (1-0) to take over.
The Brewers moved ahead in the fourth on Gamel's two-run triple to center and added another in the fifth when Justin Smoak hit the team's first home run of the season, a solo shot off the pole in right field.
Chicago cut the deficit to a run in the bottom of the inning on a two-run blast by Kyle Schwarber, but Yelich quickly restored the Brewers' cushion.
The Brewers' offense wasn't done as Omar Narvaez and Cain drove in runs with back-to-back hits in the seventh and Milwaukee's bullpen closed out the victory behind scoreless frames from Devin Williams, David Phelps and Eric Yardley.
