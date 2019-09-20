MILWAUKEE — Chase Anderson matched his longest outing of the season and provided a much-needed day of rest for some teammates Friday night.
The right-hander pitched six scoreless innings, Trent Grisham hit a bases-loaded triple and the Milwaukee Brewers routed the Pittsburgh Pirates 10-1 at Miller Park to strengthen their grip on an NL wild card.
Milwaukee improved to 8-2 since reigning National League MVP Christian Yelich broke his right kneecap on a foul ball and pulled two games ahead of the Cubs for the second wild card after Chicago fell to St. Louis 2-1. The Brewers, who are 15-4 in September, trail Washington by a game for the top wild card and are three back of the NL Central-leading Cardinals.
The Pirates fell to 65-89 with their seventh straight loss. The Brewers’ final three regular-season opponents — Pittsburgh, Cincinnati and Colorado — began Friday a combined 203-256.
Anderson (7-4) allowed three hits, struck out four and walked one. He hadn’t pitched past the fourth inning in his four previous outings.
“He threw the ball really, really well,” said Brewers manager Craig Counsell, who recorded his 400th victory leading the franchise. “He was never really in trouble and was just attacking the strike zone and putting the ball where he needed it to be.”
Best of all, Counsell said, bullpen workhorses Drew Pomeranz, Josh Hader and Junior Guerra didn’t have to pitch as a stretch of 18 games without an off day nears an end.
“We haven’t had a game like this in this stretch, so to have one at the end is nice for those guys,” Counsell said.
Grisham tripled down the right-field line as part of a four-run outburst in the seventh that put the game out of reach. Grisham entered an inning earlier as a pinch hitter and walked during a three-run burst.
“The third time through (the batting order), we put some good at-bats together against (Pirates starter Steven) Brault and did a nice job against the bullpen as well,” Counsell said.
Outfielder Lorenzo Cain, who left Thursday’s game against San Diego with a sore left ankle, returned to the leadoff spot. He drew a first-inning walk off Brault (4-6), stole second and hustled home with a head-first slide to score on Mike Moustakas’ single.
“I think (Cain) felt better than he expected, so that’s a good sign,” Counsell said.
Ryan Braun followed with his 400th career double and, after a strikeout, two more runs scored on a throwing error by shortstop Kevin Newman.
Keston Hiura’s run-scoring single extended the Brewers’ lead to 4-0 in the sixth. The Brewers tallied two more runs in the inning when Manny Pina was hit by a pitch and pinch hitter Ben Gamel drew a walk, both with the bases loaded.
Adam Frazier’s leadoff homer in the seventh against Milwaukee reliever Devin Williams broke up the shutout.
Brault, who gave up 10 runs in 2⅔ innings to the Chicago Cubs in his last outing on Sept. 13, surrendered six hits and six runs (four earned) in 5⅓ innings.
Around the horn
Brewers right-hander Brandon Woodruff, who experienced arm soreness after his first outing in two months Tuesday after being sidelined with a left oblique strain, will make his next start Sunday. ... Yasmani Grandal returned to the lineup after resting Thursday, starting at first base. He’s expected to catch tonight and Sunday.
Up next
Pirates right-hander James Marvel (0-2, 9.00 ERA), who allowed seven runs in four innings last Saturday against the Cubs, will make his third career start tonight.
Brewers right-hander Zach Davies (10-7, 3.70) will make his 30th start of the season. Davies is 2-0 with a 2.31 ERA in four starts against Pittsburgh this season.