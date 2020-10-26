Changing reputation: Clayton Kershaw stops steal of home, pitches Dodgers to 3-2 World Series lead

Those boos quickly turned to cheers as the Los Angeles rooters saluted Kershaw, a three-time NL Cy Young Award winner, as he walked to the dugout. Kershaw improved to 13-12 in postseason play, including 4-1 this year.

May, Victor Gonzalez and Treinen combined for two-hit scoreless relief. May got five outs, and Gonzalez stranded a pair of runners in the eighth by retiring Randy Arozarena and Brandon Lowe on flyouts.

“It's way more stressful watching than pitching,” Kershaw said.

He has been joined in the postseason bubble environment by wife Ellen, 5-year-old daughter Cali, nearly 4 Charley and 9-month-old Cooper, making this October run most memorable.

“Any dad just wants their kids to be proud of them," Kershaw said. "Cali told me she was tonight, so I’ll take that for sure.”

The Kershaws make their offseason home in the Dallas area.