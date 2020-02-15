Catcher Omar Narvaez works on improving his defense

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“This is a team effort,” Counsell said. “I really like the plan we’re going to undertake and Omar is excited to get started.”

Narváez agreed

“I’m all in,” he said. “It’s going to be helpful.”

The daily tutoring sessions, film study and bullpen work won’t leave Narváez much time to work on his offense, but it’s the part of his game that requires the least amount of concern after he slashed .278/.353/.460 with 22 home runs, 55 RBIs and an .813 OPS in 428 at-bats last season.

Along with power, Narváez has shown impressive plate discipline. He struck out only 92 times while drawing a career-best 47 walks a year ago. Narváez also is a strong contact hitter whose weighted runs created plus of 119 put him fourth among catchers with at least 300 plate appearances last season, just behind Grandal, who finished with 121.

“I don’t see my offense too much,” Narváez said. “I work on it, but I don’t focus on my offense. What I try to do is focus on my defense for the whole year. I don’t feel like my offense needs to be right on point, because that will get there.”