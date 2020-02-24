Catcher Jacob Nottingham escapes serious injury in Brewers' spring opener

"Last year was a big year for learning the new catching metrics and how people are catching these days, like J.T. Realmuto, like Yasmani (Grandal)," Nottingham said. "Last year was a very successful year and I’m just trying to bring it into this year. I’m very comfortable with the new way of catching and now I’m just trying to keep working at it and to perfect it."

Improving defensively has been Nottingham's primary task during his time in the organization and his efforts to grow into the position have left a positive impression on manager Craig Counsell and the Brewers' coaching staff.

"Every year, he gets a little better," Counsell said. "We talked about it yesterday on the bench. His receiving skills are really, really good. The five years of work since we first saw him, it’s really impressive."

With veteran Manny Pina and recently-acquired Omar Narvaez essential locks for the big league roster, Nottingham appears destined to open the season at Class AAA San Antonio where his focus will be bringing his offensive game up to par with his defensive skills. But in the meantime, he plans to make the most of his time in the Brewers' camp, knowing a return to Milwaukee will be just a phone call away.

"Just get familiar with every pitcher, work hard and continue to work on my game — catching and hitting," Nottingham said of his spring goals. "I'm trying to be more consistent, learning these (pitchers), getting them to trust me and trying to be a leader.”

