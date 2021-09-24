Carlos Gomez joins Brewers' Wall of Honor

Just 24 at the time, Gomez was still a raw talent who could be maddening at times but things began to click for him when the Brewers replaced manager Ken Macha with Ron Roenicke in 2011.

Gomez became emotional when he thanked Roenicke, on-hand for the ceremony, for his support.

"Thank you so much because you’re the one to tell me, ‘You’re going to be the star and you’re going to take this team,’ and you gave me the opportunity to be who I am," Gomez told his former manager.

The acquisition of outfielder Nyjer Morgan at the end of spring training moved Gomez into a bench role, often appearing as a late-inning defensive replacement, as the Brewers went on to win their first division title since 1982.

Current manager Craig Counsell played alongside Gomez for two seasons and managed him for part of the 2015 season.

"There was a three-week stretch there at the end of the season when Carlos changed," Counsell said. "It's when the light bulb went on for him. It happened right at the end of 2011. We saw it happening. He started to play a little more at the end and he figured it out, he understood what he was doing offensively a little better and it was kind of off to the races the next couple of years.